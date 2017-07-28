French magazine Voici has published photos of George and Amal Clooney’s twins, and George is fighting mad. At the core is a picture of George and Amal in beach garb, each carrying one of the twins, Alexander and Ella. But it seems the family was on private property, and liberties were taken when taking the photograph. As a result, George is ready to take the magazine to court.

George Clooney has released a statement about how he alleges the photos of himself, Amal, Alexander, and Ella were taken.

“Over the last week photographers from Voici magazine scaled our fence, climbed our tree and illegally took pictures of our infants inside our home. Make no mistake the photographers, the agency and the magazine will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Voici is a French magazine, and under French law, people can only be photographed in public, and these photos were obviously taken in a private setting. Currently, the Clooneys are at their home in Italy, and if the photos were indeed taken over the wall of their Italian home, someone is in trouble. In the grainy photos, all you can see are George and Amal and baby heads, which begs the question, was it worth it?

George and Amal Clooney are staying at their Lake Como estate in the Lombardy region of Italy with their 6-week-old twins Ella and Alexander, and understandably, the couple wants privacy for their new family. Although the photos were initially purchased and published by Voici, they have since been shared in other magazines and on social media.

Even before he got married and had children, George Clooney had strong feelings about privacy and safety, as he was one of the celebrities who spoke out after the death of Princess Diana. Princess Diana was killed in a car accident in Paris after the paparazzi raced alongside the car she was being driven in, causing it to crash in a tunnel. After the crash, more photos were snapped of her injured body.

Clooney held a press conference to express his displeasure.

“Princess Di is dead. And who should we see about that? The driver of the car, the paparazzis, or the magazines and papers who purchase these pictures and make bounty hunters out of photographers. The same magazines, television shows, and papers that use their pages creating the news, causing altercations and then filming them. Well you must be exhilarated. You bought and paid for one of the greatest news stories of the year… You’ve deflected responsibility. Yet I wonder how you sleep at night. You should be ashamed. I watch as you scramble for high ground, saying that you won’t purchase these pictures. Pictures of a dying Princess trapped in her car. I’m impressed. What ethics!”

Ella and Alexander Clooney were born on June 6 at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, and they have been kept under wraps ever since. George and Amal have not yet released photos of the twins or photos of the family, as they are trying to retain some privacy for the children. George Clooney is promising to prosecute Voici to the full extent of the law. Luckily for Clooney, the photos taken by Voici don’t help identify either child.

Do you think George and Amal Clooney have a good case against Voici for taking photos of their twins on private property?

