Britney Spears Shows Off Cleavage And Toned Abs In New Workout Video

Pop icon Britney Spears seems to be in a better shape than ever as she put her fit body on display in her latest fitness video.

On Friday, the 35-year-old mother of two took to Instagram and shared a video montage of her workout sessions. In the clip, Spears flaunted her ample cleavage and toned abs while doing some tedious workout routines.

Over the past few weeks, Britney has been active in sharing her fitness program to inspire her fans to lead a healthy lifestyle. In her latest post, the “Baby One More Time” singer can be seen doing arm exercises with weights before pulling some yoga moves and poses.

Britney also showed off some of her dance moves and acrobatic routines. The pop sensation seems to be really into getting fit these past few weeks as evident in her social media posts.

Many were also quick to notice that the “Toxic” singer seems to defy age with her youthful glow. True enough, her latest photo shoot for her new fragrance “VIP Private Show” looks stunning.

In the photo, Spears flaunted her curves in a pinkish leotard, which accentuated her incredibly long tone legs. Britney also sizzled in another snap as she donned an intricate beaded pink mini dress.

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jul 26, 2017 at 5:26pm PDT

Britney, who is currently busy with her gigs, has been keen on sharing her workout routines on Instagram. Last month, she posted a similar video where she was put through a grueling home workout by her trainer despite being on a world tour.

Had a couple of weeks off… ha!! Well, not really… been keeping my body strong and motivating myself everyday!! There's nothing like mommy and workout time, the beautiful outdoors, and flipping into gear. A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jul 27, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

Spears’ healthy and glowing appearance is a far cry from her condition ten years ago. It can be recalled that the singer faced several controversies following her well-publicized breakdown.

At that time, Britney shaved her head and attacked a paparazzo’s car with an umbrella. Looking back, the singer described her twenties as something “awful.”

In a previous interview, Britney revealed her struggles with fame and having too many people controlling her life. She admitted that during that time, she became less passionate and enthusiastic about her music.

Spears, who went on a hiatus following her meltdown, was also engaged in other controversies, including drug abuse.

“In that situation, when you’re not in control, you become less excited, and there’s less passion when it comes to music. I wrote back then that I was lost and didn’t know what to do with myself. I was trying to please everyone around me because that’s who I am deep inside. There are moments where I look back and think: ‘What the hell was I thinking?'”

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jul 26, 2017 at 7:01pm PDT

