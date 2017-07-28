New ‘Terminator’ Movie To Be Helmed By ‘Deadpool’ Director Tim Miller; James Cameron to Produce New Trilogy

Not even the “Mother of Dragons,” “Breaker of Chains,” and the “Queen of the Andals and the First Men” could save the once proud Terminator franchise from falling from grace. Luckily, the original Terminator creator and producer, James Cameron, is reportedly eyeing to reboot the franchise. Tim Miller, the Deadpool director, has been selected to helm the new Terminator movie.

The Movie Web reports that James Cameron is set to produce the new Terminator movie after he gets the rights back to the franchise in 2019. The report suggests that the Avatar director is actually planning an ambitious reboot of the Terminator film series, teasing a whole new trilogy of the franchise he launched way back in 1984.

James Cameron is currently working on Avatar 2, which is in the pre-production phase, and its sequels. According to reports, Avatar 2 will have three more sequels, and they are going to be filmed simultaneously and shot as “one big production.” And as busy as Cameron was, he still found the time to talk to David Ellison, the current owner of the Terminator franchise.

Now that the planned trilogy for Terminator: Genisys is officially dead in the water, Ellison and Cameron are said to be having discussions regarding where the franchise goes from here. According to Cameron, they are “leaning towards doing a three-film arc and reinventing” the Terminator series.

A couple of months ago, Ellison teased that the Terminator franchise is heading in a new direction, and Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger has hinted his involvement with future films. While these bold announcements have been welcome news for the franchise’s fans, some cannot dismiss that their words are just lip-service following the bad reception for Terminator: Genisys.

Terminator: Genisys was widely considered a reboot of the original trilogy, with John Connor (Jason Clarke), the character central to the Terminator movie series, sending back Kyle Reese (Jai Courtney) in time to protect Sarah Connor (Emilia Clarke) from a Terminator assassin. However, by the time Reese got back to the past, he learns that the timeline has been changed, and Sarah Connor has been transformed into a ferocious fighter aided by a Terminator (Schwarzenegger) who acts as her protector, guardian, and confidante.

Cameron has been very vocal about his support for the franchise he launched, even throwing his public support to Terminator: Genisys. However, he did say that he only supported the latest Terminator movie because of his friend, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Cameron went as far to say that the movie “didn’t work for me for various reasons.” Not exactly a shining endorsement for Terminator: Genisys.

Now that Cameron is going to be involved in the next Terminator film, and with a talented director in Tim Miller at its helm, perhaps the whole franchise can be reinvigorated. After all, if Emilia Clarke, one of the stars of the critically acclaimed TV series Game of Thrones cannot lead the faltering franchise back to prominence, then perhaps its creator could bring it back to life.

[Featured Image by Ahn Young-joon/AP Images]