Michelle Obama’s Pink Floral Dress Sends Hearts, Fashion Detectives Into Overdrive

Although Michelle Obama says people still won’t acknowledge her for who she is due to her “skin color,” a striking dress the former First Lady wore recently can’t be denied — and it screams pink and floral.

Michelle Obama has kept a low-profile –relatively speaking — since leaving her first lady duties at the White House behind months ago. She and her husband have been touring the world at various spots and trying to assimilate back into public life.

On occasion, Michelle is seen at a Washington, D.C. spinning class or sporting skinny jeans at a College Signing Day event. What’s for certain is that Mrs. Obama hasn’t lost her eye for fashion and the ability to get the world of fashion in gear with little effort, as some readers point out.

On Wednesday, Michelle Obama was a keynote speaker at the Women’s Foundation of Colorado. Based on the organization’s website, its vision is to create “future where Colorado women and girls of every background and identity prosper.”

While many in attendance were there to support the foundation’s continued role in empowering women and girls, some did double duty by zeroing in on “what” and “whom” Michelle was wearing.

According to the Huffington Post, fashion detectives recognized the former First Lady’s dress du jour as a floral number by designer Tanya Taylor. The pink frock was a bit on the pricey side at nearly $600, but Mrs. O has dabbled in more expensive choices in the past.

Although Michelle Obama can’t take the credit for the summer fashion trend towards flowery dresses, as many pointed out, she wears millennial pink well.

While addressing the buzzing and attentive crowd, Michelle shared a rather painful experience that not even her status as the FLOTUS could overcome. Michelle Obama opened up about lingering scars she carries around from “cuts of racism” she and Barack Obama experienced as the country’s first African American First Family.

Michelle said she experienced deep hurt “knowing that after eight years of working really hard for this country, there are still people who won’t see me for what I am because of my skin color.” She spoke about how the “shards” from glass ceilings still in place cut at the heart of her soul during her time in Washington. Obama recalled an unpleasant moment when a teacher in Arkansas called her an “ape.”

“For underrepresented people to pretend like it doesn’t hurt, it lets those who hurt us off the hook,” Obama added.

Supporters applauded Michelle Obama for her courage to endure despite the harrowing journey she experienced. However, as fans alluded to, she looks “pretty” in pink.

