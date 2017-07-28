‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Doug Davidson In Heated Twitter Exchange Over Michael Muhney Return

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers state that Michael Muhney is not returning to the CBS soap as Adam Newman, and some fans are very upset about it.

On Thursday, a disappointed fan took to Twitter to launch an attack on Doug Davidson, the actor who portrays Genoa City Police Chief Paul Williams. In a post to the actor’s Twitter handle, the disaffected Y&R fan accused Doug of being the reason why Muhney is not coming back as “Adam Neuman.”

Snyder’s accusation against Doug was reportedly based on a rumor that Doug had threatened a boycott if Muhney came back to the soap. The rumor also alleged that Eric Braeden was involved in the effort to keep Muhney from returning to Y&R.

Doug bristled at the suggestion that he was responsible for keeping Muhney from returning to Y&R as Adam Newman. He wasted no time replying to the accusation, saying that the matter has absolutely nothing to do with him, and pointed out to the Twitter user that she spelled “Newman” wrong (“Neuman”).

He denied the allegation that he had threatened a boycott if Muhney returned, saying “I will never do that to a colleague.”

I hate Doug Davidson for NOT allowing Michael Muhney to come back as Adam Nueman! — LISA Snyder (@LISASny49485175) July 27, 2017

You are out of your mind. I have absolutely nothing to do with him. Get a clue. https://t.co/fGJOQj7jc0 — Doug Davidson (@DougDavidsonYR) July 27, 2017

Several fans rushed to defend Doug Davidson, saying he is a nice person and not the type of person who would use his influence to hurt a colleague. Others argued that Doug does not have any power or influence in the issue of Muhney’s return as Adam Newman.

Wow..what a hateful comment. I'm sure doug has no control over Adam coming back. — Barb gillis (@Barbgillis2) July 27, 2017

None!! Absolutely, none! Hey, if I had power, I'd be working. https://t.co/H6CEQbZJAG — Doug Davidson (@DougDavidsonYR) July 27, 2017

One fan claimed that the Lisa Snynder Twitter account was fake and advised Davidson not to bother responding to the user.

That's a fake account, ignore her… — Mr & Mrs Bridge (@Patches1880) July 27, 2017

Now you tell me! https://t.co/f7C46z9TWX — Doug Davidson (@DougDavidsonYR) July 27, 2017

The unusual exchange became even more interesting when Michael Muhney intervened on Davidson’s behalf, also advising him to ignore Snyder.

Don't sweat the small stuff @DougDavidsonYR they have zero followers. You were ALWAYS kind & generous to me. Sending out love brutha! ❤️ — Michael Muhney (@michaelmuhney) July 27, 2017

Thanks, for that. Sending much love back to you. Your kindness is appreciated. ???????????? https://t.co/34O9NDDcJn — Doug Davidson (@DougDavidsonYR) July 28, 2017

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Doug Davidson Fights with Fan Over Michael Muhney https://t.co/06deVkhkEq pic.twitter.com/wTEfJCBY5M — TheOnlineWatchMovies (@Theonlinewatch) July 28, 2017

Muhney exited the soap in 2014 amid rumors of misconduct, after debuting as Victor’s son, Adam Newman, in 2009. Justin Hartley, who took over the role in 2014, eventually exited in 2016. Hartley’s exit sparked rumors that Muhney was returning.

However, Muhney might have helped to raise expectations that he was returning when he responded to an inquiry whether he was returning, saying that he hoped so.

“Tell her to be patient. It’ll be worth the wait! As least, I hope so!”

However, Muhney eventually denied the rumors.

“There is no return to Y&R at this point,” he told Soap Central. “But who knows what the future holds? Look, there ain’t nothin’ like a little positivity and good vibes to mold future events. Be positive. Think positive. Tweet positive.”

“I know you guys are psyched to see me on TV soon. I promise I will tell you where and when you need to tune in. Hang in there!”

'Young and the Restless' #news: Doug Davidson addresses rumors he's leaving the show https://t.co/pI38BaO75A pic.twitter.com/V3pzk4YEp8 — Blasting News (@BlastingNews) October 15, 2016

Despite the accusation by the Twitter user, there is no evidence supporting the allegation that Doug had threatened to boycott Y&R if Muhney returned. However, he had taken to Twitter to defend executive producer Jill Farren Phelps, after Muhney was fired from Y&R in 2014.

He tried to assure fans that Phelps was not behind Muhney’s firing and insisted vaguely that there was “more to the story,” according to Day Time Confidential.

Celeb Dirty Laundry notes that Doug interacts with his fans regularly and has never been rude or arrogant. It is the first time that he has had a heated exchange with a fan on Twitter. He has a large fan base and his fans appreciate his sincerity and levelheadedness.

Doug Davidson has played the role of GCPD Police Chief Paul Williams since the character was introduced in 1978. Paul first dated Nikki Reed (Melody Thomas Scott), but Nikki eventually married Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), while Paul married Lauren Fenmore (Tracey E. Bregman), and later Christine “Cricket” Blair (Lauralee Bell).

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]