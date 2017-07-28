This Friday the five-man bench formed by the Pakistani Supreme Court to investigate the current Prime-Minister, Nawaz Sharif, decided to disqualify him from holding any public post for life. The decision came after a 15-month long investigation, following the 2015 unveiling of the Panama Papers, which included probes into Sharif’s and his family’s wealth, according to the BBC.

Earlier this year the Supreme Court put together a Joint Investigation Team to further investigate the disparity between Mr. Sharif’s earnings and his wealth, and the final conclusion was that he was being dishonest to the public, the Hindu reports. The investigation also advised to purse anti-corruption cases against Sharif’s daughter Maryam, her husband Safdar, and several others, including the Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

With Sharif stepping down the issue of succession was on the table. During the high-level governmental meeting that followed Nawaz’s resignation it was decided to give the PM’s post to Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz’s brother and the current governmental appointee to the Punjab region. He should keep the office until the general elections, which are scheduled for 2018, India TV reports.

This turn of events is bound to be a defining moment in Nawaz Sharif’s career, who had served as a Prime-Minister twice before the current term, between 1990 and 1993, and between 1997 and 1999. In all instances, and like all the other Pakistani PMs, he never managed to finish a term.

This investigation was controversial from the start, and the unveiling of the final decision was made with thousands of troops in the streets as an extra security measure. The investigation itself has been seen as a step forward for the country’s democracy, given that corruption is a severe issue in Pakistan. It is hoped that cases like this one may help curb the problem as more corrupt officials are persecuted by the law.

On the other hand, it was observed that the whole process could have simply been another way of political manipulation to force Sharif to step down and weaken his party, the Pakistani Muslim League. Party members have declared that the decision will be remembered as being a disputed one.

Saad Rafique, the former Railway Minister, described this day as a “black day”, and remembered the importance Sharif had in establishing deeper connections with China and that nuclear tests were carried out during his administration. According to him, the retiring PM has made great efforts to make Pakistan safe. Among such efforts were also the military campaigns against the Taliban in 2014 and in Karachi in 2015.

However, the previous two terms of Mr. Sharif as a Prime-Minister were also marked by constant controversies. In the outcome of the 1993 constitutional crisis, during which President Ghulam Ishaq Khan, with the support of the military, dissolved the National Assembly, Sharif was forced to resign from his post.

Later, in 1999, he was once again at odds with the military due to policies that were seen as disastrous in the public eye. During the military coup Sharif was imprisoned, but his life was spared due to Saudi Arabia’s involvement.

At the time he was also accused of tax evasion. In the aftermath of these events, Nawaz and his brother had been forced to escape Pakistan, but they would return after a judiciary ruling allowed them to do so in 2007. In 2013, Nawaz would be elected again, although he was forced to form a coalition government.

Now it was the Panama Papers scandal and its revelations that forced him to resign once more.

These documents were leaked by an anonymous source in 2015, and disclosed financial arrangements among some of the wealthiest people in the world. They showed how these higher social spheres have a monetary dynamic distinct from the rest of population and how they evade the laws of different countries to keep exchanging money and influence.

Among the findings are the uses of tax heavens and secret deals. They helped to indict some people for several crimes of fiscal evasion and traffic of influence, who would have never been accused otherwise.

