Meet ‘Little People, Big World’ Farmhand Camerino Gonzalez Sanchez, Roloff Farms Employee Deported To Mexico

If you’re a fan of Little People, Big World, you may remember the tearful scene last season where beloved Roloff Farms farmhand Camerino Gonzalez Sanchez left the family behind, having been deported back to his native Mexico.

However, as in all things, there’s more to the story, as In Touch Weekly reports.

Little People, Big World is, for the most part, a G-rated show. What’s more, the more unsavory aspects of life in the family — financial hardships, business issues, family drama, divorce — are mostly left out or glossed over. It appears that was the case with Sanchez’ deportation, as well.

According to court documents dug up by Radar Online, it appears Sanchez wasn’t just an innocent victim of an overzealous immigration apparatus. Rather, he’s actually been convicted of crimes — felonies, actually — beyond any chicanery involved in how he got to the U.S.

Specifically, he was convicted of driving under the influence, reckless driving, and cocaine possession. After he crashed his car into a ditch, police determined the car was not driveable and ordered it to be towed. As per procedure, they inventoried the car before having it towed. That’s when they discovered the cocaine.

Despite the shady circumstances that led to Sanchez’s deportation, it seems that some members of the Roloff family, and their fans, aren’t willing to let their beloved farmhand’s plight go unnoticed.

Sanchez’ former boss, Matt Roloff, even started a petition to have his deportation overturned.

“Camerino Gonzalez-Sanchez came to the United States from Mexico 24 years ago as a young man looking for a better life. He’s since been deported after being falsely convicted of a nonviolent crime.”

Whether Sanchez was “falsely convicted” and whether his crimes were worthy of deportation are topics of discussion for another article. But it’s clear that Matt Roloff isn’t prepared to let his friend’s deportation stand.

Unfortunately, Matt’s petition fell short of its goal of 40,000 signatures and has now been closed. Also unfortunate is the fact that online petitions aren’t worth the paper they’re printed on; they have no legal weight and, quite honestly, it’s likely that no judge, and no Immigration and Customs Enforcement employee, ever saw the petition or even cares what it says.

As of this writing, Sanchez remains in Mexico and has little likelihood of ever returning to Roloff Farms legally.

