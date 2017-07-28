Kim Kardashian was feeling nostalgic earlier this week as she returned to her former home where most of the unforgettable moments of Keeping Up With The Kardashians took place.

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old mother of two took her fans down memory lane as she gave a tour of her former Beverly Hills mansion on Snapchat. The voluptuous reality star, along with her sister Khloe, couldn’t hide her excitement as she reminisced all the memorable events that happened in the iconic house.

In her Snapchat post, Kim teased fans with the Mediterranean-style facade of a familiar home. The reality star then revealed that she was, in fact, in her old house. Kim appeared to be delighted as she revisits every single corner of the house.

Apparently, the current owner of the modest mansion is a loyal fan of the Kardashians and did little to no remodeling in the house after the famous family moved out. The curvaceous beauty even pointed out that all of her old furnishings are still perfectly in good condition and remained undisturbed.

“They kept all my old furniture, every last piece of mine. Everything is exactly the same.

Kim continued to tour the estate as she recalled her favorite moments from KUWTK. From the kitchen counter where Rob ate all the food, the staircase where all her shoes ended up during her closet clean-up episode, the master bedroom where she admittedly dropped Mason and her controversial shower where “steamy moments” happened — everything came flashing back to Kim’s memory.

As Kim and Khloe ended their sentimental tour of their old house, the KKW Beauty owner recalled one last memory of her grassy driveway. The reality star strutted off in the same driveway where Kris drunkenly TP-d her house and gate.

“Bye to my gorgeous old house, where… a lot of my Keeping Up memories with my sisters were made.”

Before pulling away, Kim shared another fun fact that only few might know. The reality star revealed that the house next to their old mansion was actually where she grew up with Kris and Bruce (Caitlyn).

Kim’s tour at her old Beverly Hills mansion became possible with the help of Million Dollar Listings’ Josh Altman. It can be recalled that the reality star bought the house in 2010 for $3.4 million and sold in November 2013 for $4 million.

The current owners of the house put it on the market this year for $5.5 million. The 4,000 square foot home boasts five bedrooms and 4.5 baths on half an acre.

Kim and her husband Kanye West lived with Kris in Calabasas before moving into their Bel Air home, which they have been renovating for three years. They first purchased the extravagant mansion for $11 million in 2013.

[Featured Image by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images]