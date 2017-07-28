Couple Jump To Their Deaths In New York, Suicide Note Says ‘We Just Can’t Afford The Health Care’

A New York couple upset over their rising health care costs jumped to their deaths this week, leaving a note that they could no longer pay to treat their medical issues.

The suicide took place in New York City’s Murray Hill neighborhood early on Friday, the New York Post reported. The couple were both in their 50s, the report noted, and were found dead after having jumped from a building between Park and Madison avenues in an upscale part of the city.

According to the report, the woman had a note in her pocket that told authorities to take care of their children, who were still upstairs. The man had a note that read, “We both have medical issues, we just can’t afford the health care.”

The couple took their lives close to the same time that the U.S. Senate voted to reject a so-called “skinny repeal” of Obamacare, ensuring that the system put in place under Barack Obama would remain in place. John McCain, who cast the deciding vote against the repeal, has said he wants Democrats and Republicans to work together in fixing Obamacare.

This is not the first time that a suicide has been blamed on the health care system. In Canada, a Winnipeg family is speaking out after their stepfather took his own life after he was sent to the hospital for another suicide attempt but released.

As GlobalNews.ca reported, members said Terrance Van Dyke was dealing with many issues, including pain related to gall stones, and tried to take his life. Family members found him during the suicide attempt and took Van Dyke to a hospital, but he was released hours after being admitted as doctors said there was no more they could do.

Family questions health-care system following suicide hours after discharge from ER https://t.co/RbIP6Km73C pic.twitter.com/hSJ8KKJUf9 — CBC Manitoba (@CBCManitoba) July 24, 2017

A Winnipeg family is demanding answers after their loved one took his own life hours after begging doctors for help.https://t.co/gA1FTTbiGY — Global Winnipeg (@globalwinnipeg) July 23, 2017

Family members said Van Dyke warned doctors that he would attempt suicide again, but was still released.

“He said ‘mark my words, I’m going to be back here, and I’m not going to be alive’,” said the man’s step-daughter, Ashley Gallagher.

Van Dyke did end up taking his life later, and the family said they are considering legal action against the Winnipeg hospital that released him.

Reports did not identify the New York couple who committed suicide due to their rising health care costs.

