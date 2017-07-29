Kim Kardashian Slammed By Fans For Hyping Pregnancy Nausea Pill On Instagram Amid Baby Surrogate Rumors

Kim Kardashian is receiving “oh no you didn’t” reactions from her Instagram and Twitter followers, and this time around, it’s not over posing nude or wearing a bra topped by a superbly sheer skirt to a fashionable event. Instead, Kim is getting slammed for posting an Instagram promo for a pill that promises to relieve pregnancy morning sickness. With the drug hype coming at precisely the same time as rumors about her decision to use a surrogate to have her third baby, some of Kardashian’s fans were particularly outspoken in slamming the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star about the timing of her pregnancy pill promo.

In addition to Instagram, Kim shared her advertisement for a morning sickness drug on Twitter. Noting the odd timing of Kardashian’s pregnancy pill promotional stunt, Page Six also reported that Kim has hyped medications before.

“Amid rumors Kim Kardashian and Kanye West hired a surrogate to carry their third child, [she] is hawking morning sickness medicine again.”

Kim, 36, already has two children with Kanye, a daughter North and a son Saint. Kardashian indicated in writing her promo for the drug Diclegis on her Instagram and Twitter pages that her own doctor had reassured her that it is “safe” to use as well as “effective.”

“It’s safe & effective for mom & baby. It’s also easy to recognize – it has the cutest pregnant lady on it!” wrote Kim in the perky pregnancy pill promo.

Fans responded with everything from comments about her outfit (“adorable”) to the re-appearance of her infamous sport bra top (“why are you wearing just a sports bra for a top?”), but Kardashian’s followers reserved most of the criticism for her timing of the pregnancy morning sickness drug promo. One even bluntly asked if she was letting the surrogate who is allegedly carrying her third baby take the drug.

“Are you allowing your surrogate to take this @kimkardashian?”

When Kardashian hyped the drug in 2015, the Food and Drug Administration issued a warning over Kim’s ads because the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s promo lacked the appropriate information about the Duchesnay Inc.-marketed drug, noted Page Six.

Since getting that warning from the FDA, however, Kardashian seems to have gotten the message about what needs to go into her social media drug posts. Her new post provides her fans with possible side effects, such as drowsiness, and sends them to the drug’s website for additional details.

The FDA letter in August 2015 expressed concern from regulators that “Duchesnay is continuing to promote Diclegis in a violative manner,” according to Page Six, which noted that the organization requested that Duchesnay take down all social media posts until a plan was established to avoid such violations in the future. In a statement at the time, Duchesnay agreed to take prompt action to respond to the FDA’s letter to “immediately and effectively address any issues.”

But while the FDA may not have issued any criticism this time around, Kardashian’s followers have. While some winced at Kim’s decision to post a pregnancy morning sickness pill promo at the same time as rumors about her baby surrogate, others questioned why she felt the need to earn more money hyping medications.

“Really now u r promoting medication ohh my god seriously…u have to help the pharmaceutical companies? Uggghhh”

On Twitter, some of Kardashian’s followers were just as harsh in criticizing her decision to tweet her promo for the pregnancy morning sickness medication.

“So you’re a drug pusher now too?” tweeted one of Kim’s followers.

Phase 1-big pharma advertises the product. Phase 2-lawyers advertise for fatal side effects of product. #mightwannapass — Jessica (@sweetjlowe) July 28, 2017

While fans criticized Kim over her hawking of the pregnancy morning sickness pill, the baby surrogate rumors also received some backlash. Us Weekly reported that Kardashian and her husband Kanye West chose a surrogate who is a San Diego mother in her late 20s and that the surrogate is now three months pregnant.

The parents of 4-year-old North and 19-month-old Saint reportedly agreed to pay $45,000 in 10 monthly installments of $4,500, with $5,000 per additional child if the surrogate has multiples. That money comes on top of the $68,850 deposit given to the agency. Fans promptly responded to the rumors.

That amount of money is nothing to them. — Deb Kivisto Weich (@deb_kivisto) July 26, 2017

Twitter users reacted to the announcement with everything from comments about the huge sums of money to dismay.

“Lord help us!!!!!!!”

And another just had one question.

“Why?” tweeted the baffled Twitter user of Kim’s and Kanye’s alleged third baby on the way.

But a few tweets from kinder souls eased the backlash.

“So happy for them,” tweeted one fan.

As for the Instagram user’s question about whether Kardashian’s alleged baby surrogate will be taking the pregnancy morning sickness medication that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hyped, the contract reportedly includes certain wellness requirements, including “no drinking, smoking or drug use,” according to Us Weekly.

