Meghan Markle Allegedly Fears Prince Harry’s Ex Camilia Thurlow Will Spill Secret Details

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s romance is reportedly overshadowed by Love Island star Camilla Thurlow. According to recent speculation, Thurlow knows some royal secrets and might allegedly expose them, endangering Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship.

The report said that Prince Harry’s rumored past fling, Camilla Thurlow is always in the news due to her stint at UK’s reality television show, Love Island. There is always interest from the public to know more about Thurlow and Prince Harry’s romance that worries Markle. Camilla and the royal prince were linked in 2014 after they were spotted enjoying a date in Tonteria nightclub.

According to sources of Look Magazine, talks about her boyfriend’s past relationships makes the Suits star Meghan Markle “massively uncomfortable.” It is added that the 35-year-old actress and humanitarian is a very confident woman, but she could not help but feel uncomfortable when the Love Island star is in the news.

It is further said that Prince Harry has “reassured” Meghan Markle of his commitment. The Suits actress understands that Camilla Thurlow will remain a hot topic due to her reality television gigs.

The Love Island star had previously revealed that Prince Harry had dated the show’s host, Caroline Flack, and she hopes that it will not be awkward between them. She had also announced before going on the reality show that she might just reveal everything there was between her and Prince Harry.

The source added that the Love Island star will always be asked about her affair with Prince Harry whenever she makes public appearances or gives interviews. It is reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship has “tiny cracks,” and one of them is Thurlow.

In addition, it is also reported that there are a few insecurities in Markle and Prince Harry’s romance. It had allegedly been said that Markle had been worried that Camilla would reveal Prince Harry’s secrets. The duo is trying to maintain their pace, but it is reportedly becoming difficult for them. There have been no official sources to confirm the reported distress rumors.

The Suits actress was previously married to producer Trevor Engelson. However, after two years of marriage, the couple got divorced in 2013. Prince Harry confirmed his romance with Meghan in November 2016. It is rumored that the duo will soon tie the knot.

[Featured Image by Danny Lawson/WPA Pool/Getty Images and Rachel Murray/Getty Images for P.S. ARTS]