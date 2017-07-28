‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Thaao Penghlis Teases Chad, Andre, And Kate, DiMera Family Will Rise Again?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from actor Thaao Penghlis tease that the DiMera family could be on their way to rising once again. For decades, the family was always part of major storylines. However, following Stefano’s (Joseph Mascolo) disappearance, they seemed to have fallen on the back burner. Well, get ready for them to regain their power over Salem, just like the old days.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. If you don’t want to know what could happen on the NBC soap opera, please take this into consideration.

On Instagram, Thaao Penghlis has been raving about the new head writer, Ron Carlivati, and he isn’t the only one who is pleased with Ron’s work. Several Days Of Our Lives actors have been talking about what a great job Carlivati is doing. On the social media platform, the actor teased that the DiMeras would be on the front burner once again. This made fans excited, especially when it appears in a separate Instagram post that Kate (Lauren Koslow) is still part of the family.

The DOOL actor teased mystery and said the DiMeras are once again the shakers in Salem. In another post, Penghlis talked about the soap opera family causing mischief. He also showed co-star Billy Flynn, who has grown a beard, explaining that after two years, Chad finally loves Andre. It just took some time and patience.

Fans already know how much Andre cares about his brother. When he went missing after leaving Greece, Andre was really concerned. Even Kate could tell how much Chad meant to Andre DiMera. More recently, Andre had a chat with baby Thomas, expressing his concerns about the family, which Kate overheard. Now, Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso) is blackmailing Abigail (Marci Miller) with a photo of Chad kneeling over Deimos Kiriakis’ (Vincent Irrizary) dead body. Andre is doing whatever he can to help protect his brother.

What a week on #DOOL. So much story created by our new head writer RC. #love the #mystery. The #DiMeras are again the shakers. Here's to great new beginnings. Salute A post shared by Thaao Penghlis (@thaaopenghlis) on Jul 27, 2017 at 6:40am PDT

The DiMeras have been part of Salem for many years. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, the new head writer teased that he plans to write about the veteran characters. He specifically said that includes Andre and Chad, even though the DiMera patriarch, Stefano, is gone. It will be interesting to find out what he has in store for the villainous family.

What do you think is going to happen with Chad and Andre DiMera? Will Kate Roberts remain part of the family?

