Sydney Holland Could Knock Lisa Vanderpump From Queen Bee Spot On ‘RHOBH’

Sydney Holland is a woman who gets what she wants—and she wants a spot on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. One year after her bid to get on the Bravo reality show was thwarted by her neighborhood’s homeowner’s association, the wealthy ex-girlfriend of CBS/Viacom billionaire Sumner Redstone has reportedly put her Mulholland Estates home up for sale. Sydney Holland hopes to unload the property in a “pocket listing” for $8 million, according to the Daily Mail.

The Mulholland Estates Homeowners Association reportedly forbids any type of filming, so that’s why Holland’s previous attempts to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills never came to fruition. But an insider reveals to the Daily Mail that Sydney, 45, was “a top pick” to join the cast last season and that “Bravo execs are still hot to get her on board.”

Sydney Holland is a single mom of three young children, Alexandra, 4, and 18-month old twins Liam and Harrison. But Sydney got the reputation as a gold digger during her relationship with Redstone, 94. A high-profile lawsuit was filed when the couple split, and Holland’s legal drama and large staff of nannies could mean big ratings for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The insider even predicted that Sydney Holland could be the one to knock RHOBH queen been Lisa Vanderpump off of the throne she has been sitting on since the Bravo reality show debuted in 2010.

“Sydney is no shrinking violet,” the source said.

“Her joining the cast would definitely shake things up, and might even knock current queen Lisa Vanderpump off her throne!”

Sydney Holland spent five years as Sumner Redstone’s live-in girlfriend after she was introduced to him by Millionaire Matchmaker guru Patti Stanger. But in 2014, Sydney was ejected from the ailing media mogul’s Beverly Park mansion after he found out she was having an alleged affair with George Pilgrim, a former actor who spent two years in prison on fraud and tax-evasion charges.

When Redstone found out about the affair, he ordered Holland out of his life for good, and every trace of her was removed from the billionaire’s estate within two days. According to Vanity Fair, before her affair was discovered, Sydney Holland was given more than $60 million of Sumner Redstone’s fortune, much of which she invested in real estate.

While it’s no surprise Sydney has an $8 million property to sell, the timing makes it pretty clear that it’s all for the Bravo show. In fact, it was just this past spring that Holland’s home was profiled for C-Home. In the accompanying interview, the mom of three revealed that she had been looking for a “more livable,” family-friendly home and that she found it on the quiet cul-de-sac in the gated community off of Mulholland Drive.

A working mom, Holland is described as a film producer (The Seventh Fire), co-owner of jewelry line Huckleberry LTD, and founder of a foundation dedicated to supporting at-risk youth and their families. Of course, Holland’s backstory and baggage sound a lot more dramatic than Vanderpump’s RHOBH storylines, which are centered on her charitable causes for animals, like Stop Yulin Forever.

Thank you to @repteddeutch for all your hard work to make a better world for dogs #Resolution30 #StopYulinForever A post shared by Lisa Vanderpump (@lisavanderpump) on Apr 29, 2017 at 8:54am PDT

Despite earlier reports that she was ready to quit her role as the Real Housewives head honcho, Vanderpump ultimately decided to return to the show for its upcoming eighth season. A show insider told Radar Online that Vanderpump was offered a very lucrative deal that she simply could not refuse,” and is now “the highest paid housewife.”

Vanderpump was reportedly very pleased with the direction The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills took last season, with the highlighting of her charitable causes. But if Sydney Holland joins the cast, it may be a dog eat dog world for the RHOBH queen bee.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Bravo later this year.

[Featured Image by Star Max/IPX/AP Images]