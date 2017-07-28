NFL Rumors: After Ravens Sign Arena League Quarterback, New Team Emerges As Possibility For Colin Kaepernick

It looks like Colin Kaepernick won’t be signing with the Baltimore Ravens, but rumors suggest that a new NFL team could serve as a home to the controversial signal caller.

After the Ravens announced this week that Joe Flacco would miss up to six weeks with a disc issue in his back, there were reports that the team could be looking into signing Kaepernick for an extra arm going into training camp and a possible backup to Ryan Mallett should Flacco’s injury extend into the regular season. But late on Thursday, the team announced that it had signed an arena league quarterback named David Olson.

As 49ersWebZone noted, Olson will likely fill the role of training camp arm until Flacco is healthy enough to return, sending Kaepernick back to the free agency heap. Kaepernick had opted out of his contract in March after it became clear that the 49ers planned to release him, but there has been little interest in the former Super Bowl starter.

Though it appears that Kaepernick’s options are dwindling, there may be still one other interested team. This week, Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said that he would not hesitate in signing Kaepernick if that is what his coach or general manager wanted. One of the biggest criticisms against Kaepernick is the negative attention from his protest against police brutality by refusing to stand for the national anthem. Some supporters have claimed that Kaepernick is being blackballed from the NFL because of his protest, and Hunt’s interview with NBC Sports Radio was one of the first public endorsements of the quarterback.

It is not clear if Colin Kaepernick would be an immediate option for the Kansas City Chiefs. The team is going into the 2017 season with the steady Alex Smith at quarterback and just spent a first-round pick on quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who will be groomed to take over as the eventual starter. So at best, Kaepernick would likely serve as competition for the backup role while Mahomes develops.

While the Kansas City Chiefs wouldn’t rule out signing Colin Kaepernick, there are no rumors around the NFL that any teams are seriously considering the former San Francisco 49ers star.

