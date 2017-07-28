Miley Cyrus Reportedly Ends Wild Child Ways & Weed, Annoying Liam Hemsworth Who Wants To ‘Party Hard’

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth initially charmed celebrity romance watchers by reportedly keeping their relationship strong after having tried (and failed) several years ago to become lovebirds. Although there were some rumors of minor problems due to Miley’s wild child ways and alleged use of weed, Cyrus reportedly toned down both for Liam. Now, however, several new reports claim that there is a total role reversal happening, with Hemsworth allegedly desiring to keep on partying while Miley is stepping away from the party scene. As a result, Liam allegedly is annoyed by Miley’s more moderate new lifestyle, while she is reportedly fighting back.

Liam currently is reportedly embracing his inner wild child, and as far as Cyrus is concerned, it’s allegedly bad timing. Yahoo pointed out that although Miley had her own years of partying, she’s settled down just as Hemsworth is ready to party hard.

“Miley Cyrus definitely went through her…wild child years…she has settled down finding love with Liam Hemsworth…he’s just getting the party started.”

A source quoted by Yahoo revealed that because Liam is reportedly into the “whole partying hard scene,” the clash between Hemsworth’s and Cyrus’ lifestyles is causing problems for their romantic relationship. Miley reportedly is ready to stay sober and have children, while Liam isn’t at the same place in his life, according to the insider.

“Now Miley is the sober one who wants to get married and start a family,” said the source.

Because Hemsworth disagrees with his fiancee, the two allegedly are struggling to continue their romantic relationship, with the clashing lifestyles leading to “many bitter fights between the two,” added the insider. Cyrus reportedly has given up smoking weed and drinking booze, and now she’s allegedly gone one step further in not permitting parties to be held at their formerly very social mansion in Malibu, according to the source.

“The couple used to have friends over and party at home but now Miley isn’t even keen for that and doesn’t allow Liam to have his friends over.”

With Miley’s wrecking ball and twerking days reportedly in the past, along with her weed and booze, she did offer a hint in a recent interview about how she has changed since the first time that she was in love with Hemsworth.

“Suddenly you’re like, ‘I don’t recognize you anymore.’ We had to refall for each other,” admitted Cyrus.

But has the alleged difference in lifestyles taken its toll on their love? Hollywood Life reported that there’s trouble in lover’s paradise as far as 24-year-old Miley and 27-year-old Liam are concerned, pointing that Cyrus has “drastically changed her lifestyle this year — she even gave up smoking weed — but Hemsworth reportedly isn’t willing to put partying in the past.”

A source quoted by Hollywood Life revealed that in a role reversal, Cyrus has begged Hemsworth to stop partying, but he is allegedly not ready to give up his own wild child ways. As a result, the two reportedly are having serious relationship problems, said the insider.

“Miley is begging Liam to reel it in, but Liam really doesn’t want to.”

Ironically, the first round of romance for Cyrus and Hemsworth ended when the opposite happened. In 2013, Miley and Liam broke up after her wild child ways and her alleged fondness for partying “got a bit out of control,” noted Hollywood Life. But after they reconciled a few years later, they seemed to have achieved a new phase in their romance.

As for whether this new report means that it’s over for the second round of their romance, Liam just posted an adorable throwback photo of Cyrus standing in a forest.

Little girl. Big world. #takemeback A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Jul 26, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

“Little girl. Big world. #takemeback,” wrote Hemsworth in the sweet caption.

Hollywood Life reported that the actor is busy in New York City working on a movie, while Cyrus stayed home, and he seems to be missing his sweetheart. In another Instagram photo, Liam referred to her as his “angel.”

So will wedding bells ring soon for Miley and Liam? Although Cyrus has continued to sport her engagement ring following the rekindled romance, her mother Tish Cyrus shared last month that there are no immediate plans for Hemsworth to tie the knot with her daughter. Tish also emphasized that as far as she is concerned, the “Wrecking Ball” singer has plenty of time before she needs to settle down in a marriage.

“[Miley is] always like, ‘I don’t know why everyone wants us to get married. It’s so perfect [the way it is].’ She’s 24. She’s got time,” summed up Tish.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]