‘GH’ Spoilers For Jul 31-Aug 4: Sam’s Condition Worsens, Sonny Is Alive, Hayden’s Past Returns To Haunt Her

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for the week of July 31-August 4 state that many in Port Charles will continue to face difficult challenges.

Jason (Billy Miller) continues to battle with a crisis that threatens his family’s future. His baby, Scout (Lori and Sevan Andonian), and wife, Sam (Kelly Monaco), battle illnesses diagnosed by doctors Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) and Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen).

Sam’s psychiatric symptoms show little signs of improvement. She continues to suffer frightful hallucinations and delusions. With Sam showing no signs of improvement, Jason will begin to fear that she may never fully recover again. This will cause him to become anxious about his family’s future. But while Jason worries about her, Sam thinks everything is fine, according to Soaps Shows. In fact, she thinks she’s never been better. She is convinced that her family is safe now that she has shot Sonny.

Carly (Laura Wright) is upset with the police department’s handling of the ongoing investigation into Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) disappearance. Although Garvey told her that Sonny is dead, she clings to the conviction that he is alive. However, driven subconsciously by the fear that Garvey might have spoken the truth, she lashes out at Jordan Ashford (Vinessa Antoine), accusing the police of not doing enough to find Sonny.

Sam's medical emergency leaves Jason grasping for answers. Tune into an all-new #GH, RIGHT NOW on ABC! Check your local listings for more. pic.twitter.com/ULdPZDcsMh — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 26, 2017

Carly’s fury with the police is due to dread instilled in her heart by the thought of losing Sonny and having to live without him.

General Hospital spoilers, however, reveal that Sonny is alive in the dark pit where Sam dumped him after shooting him. After falling to the bottom of the pit, he lies unconsciousness with a gunshot wound. Later, when he comes to, he struggles to his feet in agony and screams for help, but there is no one nearby to help.

Sonny's always had blood on his hands… now it's there literally. What did Sam do?!? #GH #GeneralHospital @mauricebenard A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) on Jul 5, 2017 at 1:38pm PDT

General Hospital spoilers from GHSpy tease that secrets from Hayden Barnes’ (Rebeca Budig) past will return to haunt her thanks to Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati), who has been digging into her past and found Jared, her ex-husband.

Obrecht convinces Jared — who went to prison and has served his time — that Hayden, formerly Rachel Berlin, should be made to pay for her role in the circumstances that caused him to go to prison.

Obrecht convinces Jared to consider a revenge plan against Hayden.

Jared surfaces once again in Hayden’s life and threatens her relationship with Finn (Michael Easton).

ABC Soaps In Depth recently confirmed that Rebecca Budig is leaving General Hospital. The Hayden scenes that Budig is currently shooting will be her last. She will eventually be written out of the soap. However, the details of how she will be written out and when she will last air are currently uncertain.

Ava (Maura West) struggles to get her act together, with Julian giving his sister all the support he is capable of offering.

General Hospital spoilers hint that Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Ava will connect. Valentin makes an offer to Ava, but with strings attached.

Valentin has a violent face-off with an intruder at Wyndemere, but he may gain the upper hand. Meanwhile, Nina (Michelle Stafford) is forced to reevaluate her relationship with Valentin, although she still loves him.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]