Gwen Stefani Pregnant With Twins At 47? She Is Reportedly Reaching Out To Beyonce For Advice

Blake Shelton’s dream of being a father might become a reality. After months of pregnancy speculation, insiders claim that Gwen Stefani is carrying twins and that she is asking Beyoncé for advice. Will Shelton and Stefani have kids in the near future?

According to Hollywood Life, twins run in Stefani’s family and the No Doubt alum has been meeting with Beyoncé to talk about her recent pregnancy with Jay-Z. A source even claims that Stefani announced the big news during Shelton’s 41st birthday party, and he was absolutely thrilled at the prospect of being a dad.

“He said it was the best birthday ever,” the insider added. “There were lots of hugs and happy tears, and they talked about baby names all night.”

The country crooner has had plenty of practice being a father with Stefani’s three boys – Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. In fact, Shelton has been getting along great with the three sons, who are already looking up to him as a father figure.

“Blake has put on stepdad shoes with relish,” the insider shared. “He is crazy for Gwen’s boys, especially Apollo, who idolizes the giant man who makes his mom laugh.”

Before Gwen Stefani has the twins, the couple is reportedly planning on holding a private wedding ceremony. It isn’t clear when they will tie the knot, but it sounds like they want to get married before the summer is out. It should be noted, however, that the pregnancy and wedding rumors have not been confirmed.

#summer2017 ❤️love u guys gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jul 7, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

While we wait for official confirmation, it makes sense that Shelton and Stefani want to have children together. After all, their romance is going great, and Stefani seems to be spending more and more of her free time at Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma. Further, Shelton doesn’t have any kids of his own and has expressed a desire to have some in the past. The pop star has also admitted that she would like a daughter. With Stefani’s window on having kids closing fast, the two need to act now if they want any of their own.

“They are head over heels in love,” a source said. “Gwen and Blake were desperate to start a family together, and they think tying the knot would be the perfect way to celebrate.”

Watching this guy @blakeshelton #cmtawards gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 7, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

According to International Business Times, Shelton and Stefani have been dating since 2015 and met on the set of The Voice. Their romance has been on fire ever since, and it looks like they are ready to take everything to the next level. The couple started dating shortly after Stefani split with Gavin Rossdale. At the time, Shelton was also coming off his divorce with fellow country star Miranda Lambert.

