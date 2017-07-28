Brock Lesnar Will Defend WWE Universal Title Before ‘Summerslam’ Against Surprising Opponent

At WWE Summerslam, Brock Lesnar is set to defend the WWE Universal Championship in a massive Fatal Four Way Match against Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, and Samoa Joe. The possibility of a title change continues to surround the match as the biggest party of the summer draws closer. However, The Beast will have to defend the WWE Universal Title against The Destroyer much sooner than next month in Brooklyn.

It’s being reported that Brock Lesnar will be defending his championship during a SmackDown Live event tomorrow night at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit. He will put the title on the line against Samoa Joe and it will serve as the latter’s rematch from their first encounter back at WWE Great Balls of Fire. There is some momentum for Samoa Joe to win the title soon, but it’s highly unlikely it will be tomorrow night in Detroit.

After their first match, both Lesnar and Joe have claimed to enjoy their dynamic in the ring. Brock was said to like the challenge of having an opponent who can scrap. Joe has no problem taking the fight to The Beast Incarnate. Their brutality and physicality in the ring created an exciting dynamic during their first match, so the fans in Detroit have quite the fight coming for them tomorrow to send the Joe Louis Arena off right.

There has been a lot of recent speculation regarding Brock Lesnar’s future with WWE. It has been reported that Lesnar may not resign with the company after his contract expires after WrestleMania 34 next year. A lot can change between now and next April, but matches like Joe vs. Lesnar are unlikely to happen again in the future, so the fans should buy a ticket if they’re in the Detroit area and want to see another big match.

The feud between Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe has captured the attention of the WWE Universe as well as some big names in the industry. For instance, Stone Cold Steve Austin believes that Joe vs. Lesnar could be a massive headliner for the grandest stage of them all next year in New Orleans. That remains a possibility, especially if Samoa Joe walks out of WWE Summerslam with the WWE Universal Title in a few weeks. For now, both men will be in Detroit tomorrow night to fight once more and it could be the last time as well.

