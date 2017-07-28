Robert Pattinson And FKA Twigs Split? All The Signs That Point To Their Break-Up

Robert Pattinson proposed to FKA Twigs in 2015, yet the two still haven’t walked down the aisle. With a wedding nowhere in sight, many are wondering if they are on the verge of calling everything off. Are Pattinson and Twigs headed for a messy breakup?

OK Magazine reports that Pattinson talked briefly about his engagement during an interview with Howard Stern. The Twilight alum admitted that he doesn’t know when he and Twigs will finally exchange vows. He also revealed that they are “kind of” still engaged, which could be a hint that things aren’t going so well.

Pattinson and Twigs have fought rumors of a breakup ever since they announced the proposal. Shortly after the engagement news surfaced, an inside source claimed that Pattinson wanted a long engagement because he thought he might have rushed things. Later that year, rumors surfaced that Pattinson and Twigs weren’t getting along and that she was jealous of one of Pattinson’s co-star, Mia Wasikowska.

“[They] are together non-stop,” a source shared. “If they’re not filming, they’re in a trailer running lines.”

To make everything worse, Pattinson and Twigs have incredibly busy schedules. Pattinson has been working on a number of different movie projects over the past two years while Twigs is busy building her music career. With so much on their plates, a source claims that they haven’t been spending a lot of time together, which isn’t good for an engagement.

In addition to the engagement talk, The LA Times reports that Pattinson also discussed his diehard Twilight fan base. Ever since starring in Twilight alongside Kristen Stewart, Pattinson’s love life has been under intense scrutiny. Even though Pattinson and Stewart are no longer together, many fans are holding out hope that they will eventually reunite. This, unfortunately, has created a lot of problems for Pattinson and Twigs, both of whom have been very secretive about their romance.

“It’s one of the most frustrating things in the world because you want to be able to show off a relationship,” Robert Pattinson explained. “You kind of get stuck in this position where you have to make decisions whether you want to let the kind of crazy people in. To protect [the relationship] you kind of think, I want to create a big boundary between it. But then it makes it difficult for your actual relationship.”

For her part, Twigs has come under fire on social media ever since she started dating Pattinson. In light of all the hate, Pattinson has come to the conclusion that these fans are just “professional trolls” who don’t understand the impact they have on people’s lives. Fortunately, he and Twigs do their best to brush off the attacks and move on with their lives.

“It makes me feel less powerful if you’re trying to attack,” he said. “It’s like trying to attack a reflection in the water or something. You just look crazy.”

