Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro Finally Available In The US: Will You Shell Out $320 For The Android Smartphone?

The much-awaited mid-range Galaxy J7 Pro from Samsung has finally been made available in the United States. However, Samsung is not directly retailing the handset in the country and it is e-retailer Amazon, which has listed the Galaxy J7 Pro’s availability online.

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro bearing the model J730G is being offered by a third-party seller on Amazon.

Is This Version Of The Galaxy J7 Pro Compatible With US Carriers?

The single-SIM unlocked 16 GB Galaxy J7 Pro model up for sale on Amazon will set consumers back by $319.99. This variant of the Samsung handset is the Latin American variant. Therefore, the model will work with US-based network operators such as T-Mobile and AT&T, which support GSM and LTE. However, since this model does not support CDMA, subscribers of Verizon Wireless and Sprint will not be able to use the device.

Amazon also has the dual-SIM variant of the Galaxy J7 Pro up for grabs. This model is priced slightly higher than the single-SIM version and costs $329.99

Any Warranty?

Both the variants of the Galaxy J7 Pro are available in multiple color options namely – pink, blue silver, gold, and black. However, consumers eyeing the unlocked 16 GB model of the Galaxy J7 Pro will have to contend with no US warranty.

How Is The Galaxy J7 Pro Different From Galaxy J7 (2017)?

Basically, the Galaxy J7 Pro is the same handset, which is being sold in Europe as the Galaxy J7 (2017). According to PhoneArena, the Galaxy J7 Pro is better than both the AT&T Galaxy J7 (2017) and the unlocked Galaxy J7, which will go on sale in the US on July 28 and cost $219.99. The AT&T and unlocked variant of the handset Samsung will release on July 28 share most specs with the predecessor Galaxy J7 (2016).

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro: Specs And Features

The Galaxy J7 Pro boasts a metal body and packs in the latest Android Nougat OS. The smartphone sports a 5.5-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Under the hood, the device housed an octa-core Exynos 7870 CPU, which clocks at 1.6 GHz and 3 GB of RAM.

The mid-range Samsung smartphone offers 16 GB of onboard storage, which is expandable to a maximum 256 GB via a microSD card. The Galaxy J7 Pro also supports a powerful 3,600 mAh battery and offers 13-megapixel primary and secondary cameras. It also supports a fingerprint sensor.

Is It Worth Paying $320 For The Mid-Range Handset?

While the Galaxy J7 Pro offers some decent specs, paying $319.99 for a mid-range device is a tad high – more so when you do not get a US warranty. The price point for the unlocked variant of the Galaxy J7 Pro is a tad steep, especially when comparing it to the Nokia 6 or the Moto G5 Plus.

[Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images]