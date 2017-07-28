Blake Shelton Reportedly Responds To Miranda Lambert’s Latest Divorce Confessions

After Miranda Lambert got candid about her 2015 divorce from Blake Shelton in a candid new interview this week, the country singer is said to be “fully aware” of his former wife’s latest confessions about their split – but isn’t about to hit back and create a media firestorm.

According to reports, Blake knows that he and Miranda will always be connected in the wake of their three year marriage but is now ready for both sides to stop discussing their romance and subsequent split.

“Blake is fully aware of the interview, but he is not going to stress on it,” a source told Hollywood Life shortly after Lambert spoke candidly about their split in a new interview with Billboard magazine.

But although Shelton reportedly isn’t exactly the biggest fan of his ex-wife talking about their romance in such a public way almost exactly two years after they announced their divorce, he respects that she needs to get closure but won’t be publicly addressing her latest talk.

“As much as he would like her not to talk about the divorce anymore, or at all, he respects that Miranda has to get over it in her way,” the insider alleged.

“Blake desperately wants to close the chapter in his life with Miranda and move on fully,” the outlet’s source continued of why Shelton won’t publicly address her claims. “The proof was in his 2016 album, If I’m Honest, where everything on the record was his way of releasing his emotions about the divorce.”

Shelton’s reported private response to Lambert’s latest confessions come shortly after the “Vice” singer spoke about their surprising, and seemingly pretty sudden, divorce to Billboard magazine and explicitly confirmed for the first time that her 2016 album The Weight of These Wings is about their split.

Speaking about her former marriage in the rare interview, Miranda told the outlet of their breakup, “If you want to hear my side of the story or my opinion of what happened, it’s all on there.”

“There’s no mystery anymore,” she continued of how the album relates to her divorce. “Take from it what you will.”

Though she didn’t mention her former husband by name, Miranda’s confession marked the first time she’s officially confirmed that The Weight of These Wings was inspired by Blake after much speculation over the past few months that the album is all about her divorce.

Lambert also appeared to take a slight dig at Shelton, who’s currently dating and reportedly getting pretty serious with Gwen Stefani, in the interview.

She seemingly suggesting she wasn’t happy and feeling inspired while living with him in his home state of Oklahoma during their marriage and didn’t get the inspiration she needed to write music in the Sooner State.

“I remember I had to write a song for a Dodge RAM commercial. It was hard. I barely got it out, and I was like, ‘Man, I need some fuel. I have to go fall in love with it again,'” she explained. “Nashville does that for me.”

Lambert reportedly now lives in Nashville with boyfriend Anderson East, who she’s said to be increasingly serious with.

For his part, Shelton has made no secret of the fact that his album If I’m Honest was all about their split.

“If you have followed my career even a little bit in my life, you know what has happened with me in the last, gosh, eight or nine months. It is all on the record,” Blake told Entertainment Tonight last year when asked if he’d been writing about his life experiences on his new album, referring to his and Miranda’s split.

“I can put my life experience, whether it’s a divorce or my new girlfriend, whatever those experiences are, whatever things that are happening in my life, I have an outlet for them,” he continued at the time. “I have music. I can write songs, I can sing about it.”

What do you think of Blake Shelton’s alleged response to Miranda Lambert’s latest confessions about their 2015 divorce?

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]