‘DOOL’ Theory: Could Andre And Kate’s Marriage Actually Turn Into Love?

Days Of Our Lives fans love coming up with theories, especially when it is regarding romance in Salem. A few weeks ago, Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) got married. However, it had nothing to do with love and everything to do with a business arrangement. However, after watching a few interactions, some viewers are wondering if the marriage could actually evolve into love.

Although the following is a theory, DOOL spoilers might be ahead. Proceed with caution if you don’t want any hints of what might happen on the NBC soap opera.

Fans were shocked when Thaao Penghlis told Soap Opera Digest that Andre and Kate would get married. However, it wasn’t for love. Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) was missing. As a result, the DiMera Enterprises board became nervous. Not wanting control going to an outsider, Kate had to become a DiMera, which meant marrying Andre. It was a shocking, yet humorous storyline.

In recent episodes of Days Of Our Lives, there have been some scenes that are making fans wonder if romance might brew between the two. First, there was the food fight. At first, Kate was mad because she was wearing an expensive blouse. However, she eventually started to have fun. By the time Abigail (Marci Miller) walked in, both Andre and Kate were smiling and laughing.

More recently, Kate has noticed how much Andre cares about Chad. She also loves Billy Flynn’s character on DOOL. The look in Kate’s eyes made it seem that her heart was softening toward Andre, who used to be a soap opera villain. There have actually been a few different instances of this, including when Andre was telling his troubles to baby Thomas.

On Instagram, fans are enjoying seeing Andre and Kate in scenes together. One person commented that she wondered why a relationship between the two characters has never been done before. It seems that a lot of viewers love the two, especially as a potential couple.

What do you think of Andre and Kate’s marriage on Days Of Our Lives? Would you like to see these two actually fall for one another in future episodes of DOOL?

