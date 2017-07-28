Why Disney Princesses Wear Blue And Disney Villains Fall To Their Deaths

Can you think of one thing that Belle, Jasmine, and Sleeping Beauty all have in common? Besides the fact that princesses are always very pretty, have a special affiliation with children and animals, and, of course, all sing beautifully, something you may not have realized is that they all flavor the color blue.

The Mirror reported that Disney adapts its heroines to reflect the times, and today’s heroines are not completely helpless, but it does seem that they all love the color blue – sky blue, to be specific.

Consider this: Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, Belle, Ariel, Jasmine, and Elsa (and there’s probably more) wear a nearly identical shade of blue for large parts of the films they’re in. But this is no coincidence.

In explaining the strategy behind Disney dressing some of its most iconic heroines in blue, the executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, Leatrice Eiseman, said this shade of blue taps into viewers’ universal love and inclination toward the color.

“It’s something to look forward to, to see that blue sky. It’s dependable. It’s reliable. It might cloud up, but we know it’s there.”

While wearing white is a mark of purity and a villain’s diabolical nature is reflected in dark hues, sky blue works hard to communicate with the audience.

Traditionally, this color was associated with boys because of its quality of dependability and all the connotations that go with that, like strength, consistency, and loyalty. So when Disney dresses its heroines in the same color, it’s adding a bit of power to the character.

“It’s a subtle way of saying, ‘Yeah, but young women, young girls, can be empowered, too.'”

It’s not just princesses who wear blue. If you think back, you’ll recall that Alice wears blue in almost all popular depictions of Alice in Wonderland, and so does Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz, and she certainly wasn’t a shy, retiring wallflower.

And while on the subject of Disney, you may wonder why almost all Disney villains suffer the same grisly fate. And yes, there is a good reason for it!

The Mirror reported that, with a couple of exceptions, most Disney villains die in very similar circumstances.

Most Disney villains have an evil laugh, a love of scheming, a diabolical nature, and their loyal minions, but what they also have in common is how they meet their demise.

Fortunately, you’ll typically never see a Disney baddie be impaled or beheaded (with a couple of exceptions). However, a large number of villains come to a grisly end by plummeting to their deaths.

Think about Lucifer from Cinderella, the Evil Queen from Snow White, Captain Hook from Peter Pan, Gaston from Beauty and the Beast, Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty, Scar from The Lion King, and Frollo from The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Of course, there was also Mufasa, but he was certainly not a Disney villain. This method of getting rid of baddies is not just a coincidence, and there are two theories as to why Disney lets its antagonists take a deadly fall.

The first theory is that younger audiences are not subjected to distressing levels of violence: no one actually sees the moment of impact because the death occurs out of shot. The second theory is that the hero of the story has not technically killed the villain with their own bare hands, which means that they’re not technically guilty of first-degree murder and therefore still strong hero material.

