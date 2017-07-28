Major Details About Chris Jericho’s WWE Return And Schedule Revealed

Much to the surprise of the WWE Universe, Chris Jericho made his WWE return last week on SmackDown Live to cause quite a stir in the United States Title picture. Shane McMahon forced Kevin Owens to defend the US Title in a Triple Threat Match against AJ Styles and Y2J. Owens lost the championship after Styles got the pinfall on Chris Jericho, which has set SmackDown Live on fire and has led to a lot of speculation.

Jericho’s future on WWE programming was up in the air for the past few months because the fans thought he would be gone for the rest of the year to tour with Fozzy. The band is touring in Europe for much of the fall and their tour has been extended through November. However, Y2J’s return to SmackDown Live has a lot of WWE fans questioning his schedule, but now there is more information about Jericho’s WWE future.

It’s being reported that Chris Jericho’s schedule seems to be free of any major commitments to Fozzy until September. WWE Summerslam is less than a month away, so it seems Jericho has returned for the biggest party of the summer. It’s unclear how WWE officials intend to book him since he’s likely only back for the rest of the summer, but he still has some unfinished business with Kevin Owens that needs to be settled.

Y2J was only gone for a short time, but the WWE Universe missed him. The fans will take as much Jericho as they can get, but it seems he is back on SmackDown Live to squash his beef with Owens and then return to Fozzy. Thre have been some rumors about Kevin Owens starting a feud with Shane McMahon. AJ Styles is expected to face Shinsuke Nakamura at ‘Summerslam,’ so there could be different plans coming for Y2J.

The WWE Universe is hungry for more information about Chris Jericho’s return, but most people will have to wait until next week’s edition of SmackDown Live to know exactly what the future holds for him. One of his greatest strengths is his ability to fit anywhere on the card, so he could work with almost anyone on the blue brand heading into WWE Summerslam. The only thing the WWE Universe knows for sure is they are pleased to have Chris Jericho back for any stretch of time, but we shouldn’t expect him to stay for very long.

[Featured Image by WWE]