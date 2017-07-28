‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Who Is Dario’s Partner In Crime? Is It Someone Fans Know?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso) will be leaving Salem soon. In a twist, the FBI approved the plan of Dario going into witness protection. He planned on taking Abigail (Marci Miller) with him, which shocked both Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus). It was mentioned on the series that Dario had a partner in crime. The reason he was allowed in witness protection was because he agreed to give this person up. This has some fans wondering who it could be. Is it someone viewers know?

DOOL spoilers and theories are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what could happen on the NBC soap opera.

Fans are speculating about Dario’s partner in the SoapCentral forums. One user thought it could be Lt. Raines (Aaron D. Spears). Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will get a new office. This is leading some to speculate that Rafe might end up getting Raines’ position. However, this has not been confirmed.

Another fan pointed out that while Raines does have a problem with Rafe and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), he seems to insist on officers going by the book. So, if Dario’s partner isn’t Raines, then who could it be?

One fan wrote that it could have something to do with Alison Sweeney’s return as Sami Brady. New head writer Ron Carlivati said on Twitter that Sami gets arrested three times in two weeks. However, it seems unlikely that Sami would get involved with money laundering. As fans recall, she stole the DiMera fortune and tried to give half to Belle (Martha Madison). Sami has been known to do some crazy things, but partnering with Dario in a counterfeit money scheme doesn’t seem to be one of them.

Someone else speculated that Dario’s partner might be connected to Theresa Donovan’s (Jen Lilley) cartel boyfriend. In order for the FBI to make a deal putting Dario in witness protection, his life would have to be in serious danger.

If Dario’s partner is Mateo, then it might open up a storyline for Theresa to return to Salem. With Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) getting closer, Brady Black’s (Eric Martsolf) heart will be broken again. It would be the perfect time for Theresa to return to Days Of Our Lives. It would also make for one interesting storyline if the plots all meshed together.

Ah the challenge of shooting a selfie while kayaking and making sure your phone doesn't slip out of your hands and die in Gulf of Mexico. #dorkybluetooth #hairylegs #killerisland #captiva A post shared by Jordi Vilasuso (@jordivilasuso) on May 17, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

Who do you think is Dario’s partner in crime on Days Of Our Lives? Is it Lt. Raines or is the storyline somehow connected with Sami Brady or Theresa Donovan?

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Days Of Our Lives]