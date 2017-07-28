‘BB19’ Spoilers: Ramses Soto’s Eviction Shook Up The Game, Cody & Jessica Stress About Week 5 Nominations

The BB19 house voted Ramses Soto out with a 7-3 vote on Thursday, July 27. Immediately after he left the house, chaos erupted. There was a clear division between the nine remaining Big Brother 19 players. Paul Abrahamian won the head of household competition, giving him the power to nominate two players for eviction.

Big Brother 19 spoilers suggest that Jessica Graf won some type of protection, but no one knows the exact details of her temptation reward. Jessica implied that she cannot be voted out for “a couple of weeks.” Apparently, Paul overheard her say it protected her and Cody Nickson for four weeks, which the BB19 fans know isn’t true.

Paul’s plan is to flush the temptation out by nominating Cody and Jessica, but his real target seems to be Mark Jansen. He thinks he is dangerous because of his loyalty to Cody. Big Brother 19 spoilers indicate that Paul decided to try to explain why Mark needs to go to Elena Davies but the conversation didn’t go as well as he had hoped.

According to Online Big Brother, Elena claimed that she understood why Mark could be a target, but worried that she could be considered a target since they are in a showmance. Paul tried to talk to her about breaking away from Mark, to protect herself in the BB19 game. She admitted that she didn’t know how to separate herself from Mark and knew it was affecting her game.

Paul told Raven Walton and Matt Clines that he has no problem with them and they are safe this week. Raven seemed happy with that as she smiled and chatted in the HOH room. Big Brother 19 spoilers revealed that Raven didn’t like Elena very much and claimed that she was rude to her downstairs.

Apparently, after the eviction, Elena felt left out of the plans and took it out on Raven. She was rude to her. Big Brother live feed spoilers indicated that Elena went on a tirade about Raven, stooping so low as to make fun of her clothes.

It is pretty obvious that Jessica and Cody are terrified of being nominated. Jessica is trying really hard not to give away that she’s anxious, but the truth is, she is scared to use her temptation because, without it, her BB19 game will be over.

