Vicki Gunvalson Defends Kelly Dodd, Tells Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador To Move On

Vicki Gunvalson took it upon herself to justify Kelly Dodd’s behavior in the last episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County. After defending her BFF, Vicki also commented on the amount of hate she’s getting from Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador. According to her, it was “ridiculous” of Tamra and Shannon to continuously bring up the past instead of moving on.

Vicki Gunvalson started her Bravo blog by coming to Kelly Dodd’s defense. With The Quiet Woman only a few steps away from Kelly’s home, Vicki said that her RHOC co-stars shouldn’t be too surprised to see her there.

“The Quiet Woman is literally walking distance from Kelly’s house, and it makes sense that she would have stopped by there after being on the boat ride. I don’t think that Kelly showed up to see the ladies,” she said.

Vicki’s explanation made a lot of sense but what she failed to mention was that Lydia McLaughlin actually invited Kelly. While on the way to the restaurant with fellow The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 newcomer Peggy Sulahian, Lydia even called Kelly to ask if she changed her mind about going to dinner, a tiny detail she “forgot” to tell Shannon and Tamra.

Speaking of Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson said that she’s surprised to see her in good terms with Kelly Dodd. She noticed that Tamra was quick to burry the hatchet with Kelly but wouldn’t do the same with her.

“I think Tamra is very calculated with who she ‘hangs out with,’ no matter what her true inner feelings are. She is a master manipulator,” she said.

Vicki also, once again, insisted that she wasn’t the one spreading rumors about Eddie being gay or David hitting Shannon. The Real Housewives of Orange County OG found Tamra and Shannon’s obsession with the past “ridiculous.”

If Tamra and Shannon truly wanted to move on, Vicki Gunvalson said that her co-stars should stop talking about what happened last year. Once they let it go, the issue would eventually die down and they could all start fresh.

“I’ll stop telling the truth about them, when they stop telling lies about me. Now enough is enough and move on!” she said.

As for her Feng Shui comments last episode, Vicki explained that it was not meant to offend Shannon, Elaine, or anyone in particular; she was just wasn’t a huge believer and didn’t want to bring in more “clutter” in her new office.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

[Featured Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images]