Obamacare Lives: Senate Vote to Repeal ACA Fails In Late Thursday Night Vote

The Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, has survived a late night vote in the Senate to repeal the bill that has afforded millions of Americans medical insurance since it rolled out during the Obama administration, according to a live report on CNN’s website. This is a major victory for Democrats and proponents for Obamacare that have lobbied tirelessly to save the healthcare act due its overwhelming successes with saving American lives, although some have viewed the results of Obamacare as a failure.

Chuck Schumer took to the Senate floor after the “skinny” bill to repeal Obamacare failed and thanked his colleagues on both sides of the aisle for their tireless efforts to find a path forward for American healthcare. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell also addressed the Senate with his disappointment for the skinny bill not passing, which failed at a vote of 49-51. He also spoke directly to the Democrats and seemed to ask them to offer their own vision for a path forward following the failure of the bill late Thursday night/early Friday morning.

There were several basic standards set up by Obamacare in the beginning that have been both the shining star and essence of disdain for those for and against it. Obamacare has expanded health insurance to millions of people and offered affordable care plans in marketplace pools in each state that allow for everyone to choose plans based on their income, which were accompanied by government subsidies.

Three cheers for Obamacare tonight. It’s an imperfect bill that’s *fixable*—and far better for America than *any* alternative yet offered. pic.twitter.com/BjcNWnG9RL — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) July 28, 2017

Many who have taken advantage of the Obamacare marketplace have benefitted from the law by not being denied coverage based on pre-existing conditions, nor could they have their rates raised for a pre-existing condition. Obamacare also requires that all Americans have medical insurance or face a tax penalty at the end of the year, which was something that Republicans pounced on during the repeal process that has taken place both before and after Donald Trump took office in January this year.

One specific Senator to note is the Senator from Arizona, John McCain, who bravely left his hospital bed following a surgery where a brain tumor was discovered. Although many applauded his return to the Senate floor for the healthcare vote, many were enraged that he voted in favor of bringing the Obamacare repeal bill to the floor for debate.

JUST IN: McCain’s no vote kills GOP’s “skinny” ObamaCare repeal plan https://t.co/WYdzImPRAf pic.twitter.com/Whlxhodd2e — The Hill (@thehill) July 28, 2017

But in the end, Senator John McCain voted no against passing the bill, which could have very well been the deciding vote that sunk the skinny repeal bill for Obamacare.

