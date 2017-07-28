Samsung Galaxy S9 To Boast Exynos 9810 CPU, Note 8 To Tout Exynos 9610

The Samsung Galaxy S8’s international variant is powered by an Exynos 8895 processor, whereas the US version deploys the Snapdragon 835 processor. Rumors are rife that the smartphone’s successor – the Galaxy S9 – will house the next-gen Exynos 9810 chipset. The Galaxy Note 8, on the other hand, is expected to be fueled by the Exynos 9610 CPU.

According to tipster Ice Universe – who goes by the Twitter handle @UniverseIce – the Exynos 9 series will be making its debut on the Galaxy Note 8 in the coming months. Even though Samsung noted that the Exynos 8895 powering the Galaxy S8 series was a part of the Exynos 9 lineup of SoCs, this chipset was coded with numeric 8. With the arrival of the proposed Exynos 9610 and Exynos 9810 for the Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S9, respectively, the company will finally out a chipset from its 9 Series.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 To Get Exynos 9610

Ice Universe has a decent tract record when it comes to leaks and is usually on the money. He took to Twitter on Wednesday, July 26, to share that the Galaxy Note 8’s non-US model would deploy the Exynos 9610 CPU.

Exynos7885,10nm，2 A73 +4 A53，2.1GHz，Mali-G71， Full Netcom，Galaxy A7（2018）.

Exynos9610,10nm，4 A73+4 A53，2.4GHz，Mali-G71，Full Netcom。 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 27, 2017

For the uninitiated, the chipset is also built on the 10 nm process, just like the Exynos 8895. The Samsung-manufactured powerful chipset reportedly has four Cortez A-73 nodes, which clock at 2.4 GHz. The chipset also has four Cortex-A53 nodes for basic tasks. It also boasts a Mali-G71 GPU.

Rumors have hinted that the US variant of the Galaxy Note 8 could house the Snapdragon 836 CPU instead of the Snapdragon 825 on the Galaxy S8. It is anticipated that the Galaxy Note 8 – expected to be unveiled in August 23 – will tout a robust processor.

Galaxy S9 Will Be Powered By Exynos 9810 Not Exynos 9610?

According to a PhoneArena report, the Galaxy S9 will not be powered by the Exynos 9160 processor like the Note 8, but instead house the Exynos 9810 chipset. Details of this mysterious chipset is not known. However, rumors suggest that Samsung will shift from the 10nm technology to the 7nm one for the Galaxy S9, as well as the Galaxy Note 9. This hints that the Exynos 9810 will be a more beefed up CPU vis-à-vis the Exynos 9610.

The Galaxy S9 is also anticipate to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor per industry sources. Samsung reportedly attempted to bring this feature to the Galaxy S8, but had to discard its implementation due to technical hiccups.

[Featured Image by C Flanigan/Getty Images]