‘Outlander’ Season 3: Caitriona Balfe Apologizes For Droughtlander, New Episodes Drop In September

It’s been more than a year since Outlander Season 2 ended and fans can’t wait for the next season to air. Droughtlander apparently exists but it will soon be over once Season 3 premieres in September. Still, actor Caitriona Balfe, who plays the lead role, Claire, apologized to fans for the long wait.

Outlander Season 3 had a surprise screening at the recently concluded San Diego Comic-Con and Balfe said sorry for keeping fans waiting for new episodes in an interview with E! Online. Droughtlander has its upside after all.

“It’s been a while, and we’re sorry to the fans that it took so long, but you know, we put a lot of care and effort into our show and it just takes us a while to film it.”

With this, there’s a growing excitement for the premiere of Outlander Season 3, especially when the cast has also shared a bit about what’s to come in the new season. While the first two seasons of Outlander focused more on Claire and Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) relationship, Season 3 is expected to bring a new journey for these characters.

Outlander Season 3 will explore new time periods, with Claire back to her own era after going through the ancient stone circle. She will also be spending most of her time with her other husband, Frank Randall (Tobias Menzies).

Season 3 starts with the couple, Claire and Frank, as they discuss her return to her own era. Claire is now pregnant with Jamie’s child and Frank had agreed to raise her as his own. Fans will just have to wait and see what happens to Claire now that Jamie is no longer by her side.

Even with Jamie and Claire apart for most of Season 3, there will still be more stories to tell. There’s Claire’s daughter, Brianna, played by Sophie Skelton, who will help her mom find Jamie through time. Skelton and also actor Richard Rankin are considered newbies in the Starz series and fans will get to see more of them in Outlander Season 3.

Heughan previously revealed that Claire will eventually return to Jamie’s time but both have already aged. Their love story and reunion is something that fans will surely look forward to seeing.

Outlander Season 3 returns to Starz on Sept. 10. Are you excited to see what’s next for Jamie and Claire? Sound off in the comments section below.

Check out the trailer for Outlander Season 3.

[Featured Image by Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images]