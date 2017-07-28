’90 Day Fiance’ Update: Will Danielle Mullins’ Past Felonies Jeopardize Her Nursing Career?

Danielle Mullins wants nothing more than to move on with her life after her failed marriage with Mohamed Jbali. In the first episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 2, Danielle revealed that she is slowly picking up the pieces and starting anew. She has a new boyfriend, buying a new trailer house, and is back in school.

Danielle is currently taking up classes in hopes to fulfill her dream of becoming a registered nurse. However, it is no secret that the 44-year-old reality star has had multiple brushes with the law in the past. As shown in previous 90 Day Fiance seasons, Danielle’s ex-husband Mohamed accused her of using his credit card and used a fake account using his name. No doubt, Mohamed will use her past criminal charges against her attempt to have him deported back to Tunisia.

Turns out, Danielle had several cases between 2005 to 2008, even before she met Mohamed. A 90 Day Fiance fan has dug up Danielle’s old dirt and posted a screenshot of Danielle’s “arrest records” on Reddit. The list includes six criminal charges involving money theft and forgery.

This has led fans to wonder if Danielle’s past will catch up with her and compromise her chance to finally find happiness. Will she still get accepted to the Board of Nursing in Ohio, knowing her criminal history?

However, it seems Danielle isn’t backing down from any challenge. In a recent post on the Facebook group Popular TLC shows and more, the reality star owned up to her past and hit back at her critics. While she admitted to making mistakes in the past, Danielle stated that she has already paid for everything.

Yes I used someone’s credit card and it was a mistake. Yes in the beginning I was charged with 4 or 5 felonies…This happened in 2005 and I regret it and I paid my restitution, courts costs and served probation.

Danielle also stated that her detractors are simply “running their mouths” because she finally has a clear path for her future. The controversial 90 Day Fiance star insisted that she can still become a nurse despite her past.

I can become a nurse. The board of nursing only goes back 5 years. I can not win no matter what I do but I am doing what is best for me.

???? Danielle gets really personal in your #90DayFiance first look. Tune in Sunday at 8/7c. https://t.co/Q72KdgKzL7 pic.twitter.com/1rOCNNqWxs — TLC Network (@TLC) July 28, 2017

Now that she’s decided to move on from Mohamed, Danielle has a lot of good things lined up for her future. Aside from getting a college degree, she’s also on her way to becoming a legit reality star. She recently signed with Gina Rodriguez, popularly known as Mama June’s manager. In a recent Periscope broadcast, Danielle confirmed that her new talent management has many plans for her, including a new show.

Do you think Danielle will be able to finally get her life in order? Tune in on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 2 every Sunday, 8 p.m. on TLC to see how Danielle’s divorce/annulment from Mohamed will play out.

