‘Hawaii Five-0’ Season 8: Chris Vance To Guest Star, Peter Lenkov Addresses Rumors About Alex O’Loughlin

There will be major changes in Hawaii Five-0 Season 8 with Kono Kalakaua (Grace Park) and Chin Ho Kelly (Daniel Dae Kim) out of the picture. In the wake of the departure of the two original members of the task force, there was also speculation that Alex O’Loughlin, who plays Steve McGarrett, was going to leave the show. Executive producer Peter Lenkov had a clear response on the issue, and he also teased the return of the British secret agent, Harry Langford.

Following the departure of two well-loved members of the cast, Peter Lenkov had some good news for fans of the CBS crime drama. Transporter: The Series actor Chris Vance will be in Season 8, and even Lenkov seems excited about his return. In a tweet, he confirmed the British secret agent, who was the guest star for the second episode of Season 7, will be in Season 8. Lenkov shared no other details about Vance’s role in the upcoming season of Hawaii Five-0.

Aside from confirming Vance’s return in Season 8, Lenkov was also quick to address the rumors surrounding the show. Fans were afraid McGarrett would be killed off in the upcoming season, but Hawaii Five-0’s showrunner addressed the issue with a clear reply.

The end of Hawaii Five-0 Season 7 revealed McGarrett suffered from radiation poisoning, which was the culprit behind the spells he had been experiencing. In real life, O’Loughin is dealing with physical problems due to the injuries he sustained while filming the show. In an interview last year, he also mentioned he was getting stem cell treatments for his spine. As for how long he plans to be in Hawaii Five-0, he revealed he only planned to stay until Season 8. Fans can rest assured Steve McGarrett will still be in H50 for the upcoming season.

Scott Caan’s absence in some episodes of Hawaii Five-0 Season 7 also fueled rumors that he would leave the show next. Lenkov already explained Caan had been making frequent trips to Los Angeles to be with his family. As for the current season, several actors were added as series regulars.

Adam (Ian Anthony Dale), Duke Lukela (Dennis Chun), Kamekona (Taylor Wily), and Noelani Cunha (Kimee Balmilero) will become regular faces on the show. Two new cast members, Meaghan Rath and Beulah Koale, will join them.

How the writers will deal with Chin and Kono’s departure is yet to be disclosed. The issue will be addressed in the series premiere, although Lenkov also had an interesting reply to a fan’s question about Adam and Kono’s relationship.

Hawaii Five-0 Season 8 is slated to return for its fall premiere on September 29 on CBS.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]