It’s Come To This: Retail Giant Launches Padded Bras For Seven-Year-Olds

Parents are outraged as retail giant Primark launch a range of padded bras directly aimed at girls as young as seven-years-old.

Primark has over 300 stores in 11 countries across Europe and America and is famous for selling trendy clothes at low prices, but it’s this range of bras for young girls that has parents hot under the collar.

Metro News reported that Primark is being accused of sexualizing children by selling padded bras to young girls. In fact, the bra range is marketed towards girls between the ages of seven- and 13-years-old.

Actress Emma Linley who starred in the Channel 5 soap, Family Affairs, discovered the bras whilst shopping in London, and she was furious.

“Do Primark sell padded pants for seven to 13-year boys to make their genitals seem bigger? So, boys are okay as they are, but girls need enhancement? I have two young girls. I do not want them facing puberty with this cr*p to deal with.”

Primark have defended their range of children’s bras, saying that the bras are molded, rather than padded. Their range of “My First Bra” in pink polka dots costs £5 ($6.50) for two.

A spokesperson from Primark told Metro that the “allegation” is “simply wrong.”

Adamant that the bras a “molded, not padded,” the spokesperson said that the “My First Bra” range was designed for “support, comfort, and modesty.” In addition, the spokesperson said that the bras “adhere to the BRC’s children’s-wear guidelines.”

“There is no enhancement. This type of molded bra is extremely common, and selling them is entirely normal practice on the high street.”

A number of shoppers have now tweeted their disgust at seeing these items being directed towards such young girls, saying the target customers are much too young.

One customer wrote: “Horrified that Primark are selling padded bras to children aged 7-13.”

Another wrote: “Do you sell matching thongs too? Bl**dy sick!”

The New Zealand Herald reported that customers describe the children’s bras being sold at Primark as padded, which has been denied by the store.

Whether these bras are actually padded or molded appears to be irrelevant, and customers are taking to social media to express their outrage, accusing the brand of sexualizing young children.

U.K. actress Emma Linley told the Sun she was shocked to discover the bra range while shopping for her daughters. She is concerned that this range of bras is sending the wrong message to young children.

Linley said that she spoke to the manager and asked for her thoughts on the product line. The actress’s concern is that, by the time young girls are buying their first bra, they are also “buying the idea that their boobs are not normal the way they are.”

“Not perfect enough or big enough?”

Primark continues to deny that the bras are padded, adamant that they are “molded,” while this seems to be a non-issue with many parents.

This is not the first time that Primark has come under fire for targeting bras for children. The retail giant hit headlines back in 2010 when it was forced to stop selling padded bikini tops aimed at children aged as young as seven-years-old.

