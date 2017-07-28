Duggar Family News: Jim Bob Takes The Boys To OshKosh Air Show For Some Quality Father-Son Time

Jim Bob Duggar might have just gone back from Hawaii, but he is already busy fulfilling his daddy duties to his many sons. As shown in a recent post on the Duggar Family Official Facebook page, Jim Bob Duggar took his sons to the OshKosh Air Show in Wisconsin for some quality father and son time.

While the family has only shared a handful of pictures from the OshKosh Air Show, it’s evident that Jim Bob and the Duggar boys had a wonderful time. The boys could be seen posing in front of various aircraft, from small quadcopters to gigantic jets. As noted by many social media followers of the iconic reality TV family, the Duggar sons appeared like they certainly were enjoying themselves.

The OshKosh Air Show this year played host to many types of aircraft, both old and new. According to an Aviation Week report, this year’s celebration features various ex-military aircraft, including jets and propeller planes from the Second World War. One of the most iconic planes of WWII, the Douglas A-20 Havoc, is among the centerpieces of the Air Show. Even the world’s oldest fighter jet, the F-86A Sabre, is on display.

Apart from the classic fighter planes, this year’s Air Show also features one of the US Air Force’s most advanced aircraft, the F-35 Lightning II. Of course, the Navy Blue Angels, America’s most iconic air show performers, are also performing on the OshKosh Air Show.

Jim Bob’s trip to the OshKosh Air Show with his sons has managed to get a lot of great reactions from the family’s massive social media following. Many commenters on the Duggar Family Official Facebook page, for one, lauded Jim Bob for making an effort to spend some quality time with his sons.

Considering the reality TV star’s schedule, and the fact that he just got back from Hawaii with Michelle, the Duggar patriarch is likely still exhausted. Despite this, however, he still went out of state so he could give his sons a great experience in arguably the biggest Air Show in the country.

The OshKosh Air Show 2017 is a week-long event, starting last Sunday and ending this coming Sunday, July 30, according to the event’s official website. It remains to be seen if the Jim Bob and the Duggar boys would stay until the end of the festivities. Nevertheless, if the family’s recently uploaded Facebook photos are any indication, it seems like the boys already had a great time with their dad.

The Duggar family is featured in the 19 Kids and Counting spinoff series, Counting On, which is set to begin its latest season this coming September on TLC.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]