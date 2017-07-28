Tamra Judge Really Concerned About Shannon Beador’s Weight Gain

This season on The Real Housewives of Orange County, fans have seen that Shannon Beador has gained a ton of weight. She is trying to lose it, but she has a big journey ahead of her. Radar Online is now revealing that Tamra Judge is really worried about Shannon. On last week’s episode, fans saw her trying to help Shannon make better choices at dinner.

Tamra wrote about it in her Bravo blog, explaining that Shannon is at 40 percent body fat and that is dangerous. She doesn’t want her friend to be in that position. Tamra explained that she talks to Shannon every day about her weight and that she has been worried about her friend for a long time. Tamra is giving her advice and wants her to know that being healthy is about more than looking great in a bikini.

The fans have seen that Shannon Beador is trying hard to lose the weight, but it isn’t simple either. Tamra said that if Shannon lived closer to her gym she would train her, but it is a bit of a drive for her to go there every single day. She did reveal that Shannon is trying really hard lately. It does sound like as long as she sticks with it, she will be able to achieve her goal of losing weight. Tamra believes in her.

Last week, fans saw Shannon Beador reach out to her doctor. He weighed her and talked to her about losing weight. It turns out that he isn’t actually a doctor, and instead is a board-certified chiropractic examiner. This has some fans a bit concerned that Shannon isn’t getting the help that she needs from this doctor. The fans are curious if this is the only doctor that she is seeing, or if she is visiting an actual doctor as well.

What do you think of Tamra Judge being so concerned with Shannon Beador's weight? Do you feel like Shannon will lose it? Shannon's weight loss should be documented on this season of the show.

