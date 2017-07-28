‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Episode 3: The Most Awaited Meet-Up Unveiled In ‘The Queen’s Justice’ Photos

Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 3 pictures are out, teasing the most awaited meeting between a king and a queen in HBO’s award-winning epic series.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Sunday’s upcoming episode titled “The Queen’s Justice” will finally answer one of the biggest questions that boggled fans’ minds since stolen stills of Season 7 production emerged online: Will Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) become allies?

During the July 23 episode “Stormborn,” Ned Stark’s bastard received a message from his old pal, Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), urging him to go to Dragonstone to meet with the Mother of Dragons. Upon reading his letter, it became apparent that Jon is already inclined to oblige even with Sansa’s (Sophie Turner) objection.

Since then, the King in the North received more messages that convinced him to head to Dragonstone, particularly one from Samwell Tarly that stated the location of Dragon glass.

Now, still images of Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 3 have been revealed by Entertainment Weekly, featuring the actual meeting of the two major characters.

The photos include Jon and his newly found loyal servant Ser Davos arriving on Dragonstone as well as a medium shot of Daenerys seated on the stone throne.

Another image features Clarke’s character listening to Varys’ (Conleth Hill) counsel on what fans can only assume to be about the pending allegiance with the King in the North. Based on THR‘s report, it is likely that Varys is advising Khaleesi to become friends with Jon given his fondness of his late father.

The images did not directly show Jon “bending the knee” for Dany, so it remains uncertain whether or not the two became allies.

However, THR revealed that, given the circumstances of the two characters’ lineage as well as the Great War to come, there is a big possibility that they will fight side-by-side — be it against the White Walkers or the tyrannical Lannisters who currently hold the Iron Throne.

The photos also teased an upcoming battle involving the Unsullied, thanks to a close-up shot of Grey Worm wearing his helmet.

This particular image might have just confirmed that the clash of armies in the Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 3 promo clip is indeed the second phase of the war between queens that was started by Euron Greyjoy’s surprise attack on the Iron Fleet.

Battling the Silence.

[Featured Image by HBO]