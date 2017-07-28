Kate Middleton Asked Not To Get Pregnant Again: Prince William’s Wife Lectured On Family Planning

It all started with a joke when Kate Middleton talked about planning a third child with Prince William. Now, the Royal couple has been lectured on family planning and asked not to have another child.

The Duchess of Cambridge received a number of gifts during her tour of Poland. One of such gifts was a toy suitable for a newborn. Upon receiving the gift, Kate apparently joked to her husband that they should have “more babies.”

The incident was reported by the Daily Mirror‘s correspondent Victoria Murphy on Twitter. And, it instantly started speculations about the Royal couple planning a third baby after Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Murphy, however, thought it was just a joke.

People wondered if Prince William’s wife gave a hint to suggest that they were going to have another baby. There have been rumors about Kate Middleton being pregnant for the third time, even though she had serious complications during her second pregnancy. The Sunday Express, however, dismissed the reports by citing a source who called it unlikely.

According to Vogue, it is not uncommon for the Royal family to have a larger family. One primary example could be the Queen who has four children. Even Kate is one of the three children in her family.

Having Kids, a child-right organization, apparently took Kate’s pregnancy speculations quite seriously and decided to write an open letter to advise the Royal couple against having another child.

It believes that the Royal family, with its strong influence on the society, should set an example by restricting the number of kids.

“Your discussion of having a larger family raises compelling issues of sustainability and equity.”

Executive Director Anne Green said that William and Kate should consider the economic inequalities in the world and have a smaller family. According to her, by having a smaller family, they will set a strong example.

The organization was questioned for targeting the Royal couple instead of focusing on places with higher birth rates, as well as infant mortality. Having Kids justified its open letter to the Royal family in a statement. The group said that the Royal family was chosen because of its capability of influencing families around the world.

Kate was given a present for a newborn today and joked to William: “We will just have to have more babies.” #royaltourpoland — Victoria Murphy (@QueenVicMirror) July 17, 2017

The organization promotes the “Fair Start” model, which allows every child in the world to have a fair start in life, no matter where they are born. It has asked Prince William and Kate Middleton to follow the same model as well.

