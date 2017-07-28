Disney Legend And Imagineering Icon Marty Sklar Has Passed Away

Just a couple of weeks after appearing at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, it is a sad and tragic day for the Walt Disney family as Disney Legend Marty Sklar has passed away.

The Walt Disney Family Museum announced late on Thursday evening that the Walt Disney Imagineering Ambassador has died at the age of 83. For more than 50 years, Sklar was part of the Disney family and worked around the entire globe on different projects at multiple parks and with countless people.

Marty Sklar was one of the first people to ever work at Disneyland as he even started working there before it opened in July of 1955. He was working as a writer and a communicator for numerous publications to get the word out there and market Disney in the best way that he possibly could.

Many people may not realize it, but Marty Sklar is actually the man who wrote a number of the scripts for Walt Disney himself. When you heard the head of it all talk on TV or at special ceremonies, it was usually the words penned by Sklar that got him through the time spent speaking to his guests and visitors.

At the D23 Expo, Marty Sklar was part of a roundtable discussion which was hosted by veteran actor and huge Disney fan John Stamos. Sklar shared stories of his Disney past along with fellow Imagineer Tony Baxter, and there was so much learned by all those who were fortunate enough to sit in on the presentation.

Over the years, Sklar has done an incredible job of being an ambassador for the Walt Disney Company and continuing to bring forth the image and views that Walt always wanted.

In 2016, Marty Sklar was awarded the Diane Disney Miller Lifetime Achievement Award which went along with so many other accolades he had rightfully earned over the years. It was back in 2001 that he was inducted in as a Disney Legend.

Whenever anyone looks at any of the theme parks, entertainment shows, Disney Cruise Line ships, and Disney resort hotels, they will see the influence of Marty Sklar.

For those who attended the D23 Expo a couple of weeks ago, it is hard to believe that that was the last time they would ever see Marty Sklar. He is not only a true Disney Legend, but he was also everything that was good about the company and brought so much joy to so many people. His sad passing will be felt by millions around the world and they will always remember that one of Walt Disney’s closest people made such a big difference for countless guests.

