Maria Bello Joins ‘NCIS’ As A Series Regular Who Will Have A Special Relationship With Gibbs

Since its first season, NCIS has been known for its ensemble cast. Over the years there have been a number of stars who have come and gone, including some of the series’ regulars. Going into Season 15 of NCIS, it looks like there will be a new agent joining the team as Maria Bello is joining the long-running show as a series regular.

According to CBS, the actress will be joining the cast during the fourth episode of the new season and will be portraying a commissioned NCIS Agent who served two tours in Afghanistan and holds the rank of second lieutenant in the Army. Apparently, the character will have a reputation that she built after having joined up with NCIS for having a flair with forensics.

One character in particular that Maria Bello’s agent will come up against is Agent Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon. Based on the information that has already been shared about the character, it would seem that she is perhaps one of the few people who will be able to challenge Gibbs and even second guess the things he does or says. While this might lead to some tensions between the two characters, there will also be a sense of respect between the two agents.

It has been said that there will be a special relationship of sorts between Maria Bello’s character and Mark Harmon’s. With the actress’ character being acerbic and potentially mischievous as well as an overwhelmingly positive force as part of the team, there will likely be an adjustment period with her joining the other NCIS agents.

Frank Cardea and George Schenck, who are executive producers on NCIS, made it clear in the announcement that they have long been fans of Maria Bello and her work. They said that they are actually looking forward to bringing the actress on board and introducing her character as an agent who is both uniquely talented in the field of forensics, but who has a very special relationship with Agent Gibbs.

With the actress heading over to NCIS on CBS as a series regular, this leaves her role on Amazon’s Goliath in question. As Deadline reports, the actress was a co-star on Goliath opposite Billy Bob Thornton during its first season, but with her new series regular status on NCIS, it is unlikely that she will be a major player in the second season of the Amazon show since she will now be a major player for the CBS show instead. In fact, it would seem as if her status for the second season is entirely up in the air as of right now.

Fans of Maria Bello will not have to worry about where they will see her moving forward as she will clearly be a big part of Season 15 of NCIS. The long-running CBS series returns September 26 and the actress herself will appear starting in Episode 4.

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]