Joseph Duggar And Kendra Caldwell Share First Kiss Plans

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell’s first kiss will take place in front of hundreds of thousands of people, and the engaged Counting On stars want to make sure that the special moment doesn’t make their fans cringe. Luckily for the 22-year-old Duggar son and his 19-year-old fiancee, they know two newlyweds who recently went through the exact same thing, and the married couple was happy to give them some helpful tips on locking lips.

Joseph will be the first Duggar son to walk down the aisle since Josh Duggar wed Anna Keller in 2008, so he’s definitely feeling the pressure to wow fans with his wedding. As the Hollywood Gossip reports, Counting On has been renewed for a new season, so there’s a high likelihood that Duggar fans will get to watch Joseph and Kendra tie the knot sometime this fall. During the Counting On season finale, Joseph and Kendra talked about a big wedding moment that they know viewers will be paying close attention to: their first kiss as husband and wife.

Neither Joseph Duggar nor Kendra Caldwell has ever been kissed, but the young lovebirds aren’t too nervous about sharing such an intimate moment in front of so many people. Kendra told Counting On: The After Show host Daphne Oz that she plans on heeding Joy-Anna Duggar’s advice by letting the man take the lead. When Joy-Anna married Austin Forsyth, she asked her husband to initiate their first lip-lock because she believes that wedding kisses go wrong when eager wives “lunge” for their new husbands’ lips.

:LINK IN BIO: Love is in the air! ???????? Congrats to my bro Joe, and his girlfriend Kendra! ???? A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Mar 8, 2017 at 3:59pm PST

“I was like, ‘You just lead, you’re the guy,'” Joy-Anna said. “Because I’ve seen some girls, when they lunge for it, that’s when everything gets messed up.”

“I was afraid of chipping a tooth,” Austin said of kissing his wife for the first time.

Kendra and Joseph can only pray that following Joy-Anna and Austin’s advice will help them keep their pearly whites intact for their wedding photos.

“I think I like Joy’s tip there on not just lunging for it, let Joe take care of it,” said Kendra.

During the After Show special, Joseph was forced to relive one of the most nerve-racking moments in his relationship with Kendra: the moment he asked her father, Duggar family pastor Paul Caldwell, for permission to enter into a courtship with her. As the Duggar Family Blog reports, Joseph said that he was especially nervous about talking to Kendra’s father because he decided to do so while the pastor was fixing the brakes on Joseph’s truck. Paul Caldwell is also the Duggar family’s mechanic, and he’s very dedicated to his job; he didn’t stop working while he was discussing his daughter’s future with Joseph.

“It takes a lot of courage to approach a guy with a wrench,” John-David quipped.

Joseph also admitted that it was intimidating to ask Pastor Caldwell for permission to court Kendra because the teen girl is “his first daughter to give away.” After watching the video clip of her father’s interaction with Joseph, Kendra said that she wasn’t sure that her father would say yes. However, everything worked out in the end.

Duggar fans will get to witness the moment that Joseph Duggar asks Kendra Caldwell to enter into a courtship with him when Counting On returns September 11 on TLC.

[Featured Image by Jessa Seewald/Instagram]