ABC’s Entire ‘TGIF’ Library To Stream On Hulu: ‘Family Matters,’ ‘Full House,’ And More Coming Soon

Fans of the late 1980s and ’90s TV programming wave known as TGIF on ABC will soon be able to revisit their favorite “throwback” shows like Full House and Family Matters on Hulu.

On Thursday, the streaming media company announced plans to unveil the entire 800-plus episodes which make up the decade-long programming block (1990-2000), and made sitcom stars out of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Jaleel White as the dorky Steve Urkel, and a handful of others, according to TV Line.

“As part of Hulu’s exclusive deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, every episode of Family Matters, Full House, Step by Step, Perfect Strangers and Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper will join the Hulu library.”

To properly celebrate the shows arriving on Hulu, the service has playfully re-dubbed the moniker TGIF — originally touted as “thank goodness it’s funny” by the actors who promoted the lineup — as “TGIH.”

Craig Erwich, Senior Vice President of Content at Hulu, tells Entertainment Tonight that his choice to house the popular TGIF programs on Hulu was a no-brainer.

“These shows are more than just beloved hits,” Erwich expressed.

“They were part of a cultural tradition to tune in every Friday night. Now, it can be Friday any day of the week on Hulu.”

Past Hulu subscribers have reaped the benefits of the handful of TGIF series already streaming, including the small screen version of 1996’s Clueless, featuring Rachel Blanchard (playing big screen counterpart Alicia Silverstone’s Cher Horowitz), Sister, Sister, and the aforementioned Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Also joining the pack somewhere along the line will be the “live-action” Jim Henson’s Dinosaurs and The Hughleys.

No word if shows like Making the Band, a 2000 reality series based on the creation of boy band O-Town for its first two seasons, and the 1998 dark comedy Teen Angel, will also be making the jump to Hulu.

Coincidentally, Variety mentions that the move to add the old TGIF shows on Hulu most likely occurred in part to the resurgence of public interest in Full House, one of the first staples of the ABC sitcom block, and its recent Fuller House reboot, now airing its third season on Netflix — Hulu’s biggest competitor.

The TGIF lineup will make its way to Hulu on Friday, September 29.

[Featured Image by Warner Bros. Television Distribution]