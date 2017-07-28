The Secret Nachos Rio Grande Challenge At Walt Disney World Is Taking Over – Can You Conquer It?

The menus at Walt Disney World are something that could have anyone’s mouth watering, but there are some secret items you may not know about and one is taking the world by storm. Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe in Magic Kingdom has been a staple quick-service restaurant for decades, but it has a menu item that will push anyone to its limits. That item is the Nachos Rio Grande Challenge and it is going to take over your entire day.

If you’ve ever gone into Pecos Bill over in Frontierland, you’ll know that they used to serve hamburgers and a few other dishes, but the menu has changed over the last year. There is more of a Mexican feel to the cuisine now, and it’s really quite good.

Now, if you’re looking to really sink your teeth into some great Mexican food and have close to a dozen friends, you’ll want to head over there in the afternoon and order the Nachos Rio Grande Challenge. It’s a secret item that isn’t on the menu, and it is big in size, but it will even get you your own private table to try and finish it off.

Think you’re up to it?

As reported by the Disney Food Blog, you will need to arrive at Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe sometime between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. That is the only time they serve it and cast members advise that the secret Nachos Rio Grande Challenge serves 6-8 people, but it looks like it could cover closer to 10.

If you’ve been in Magic Kingdom at all over the last six months or so, you may have wandered into Pecos Bill and noticed private “Reserved” tables. Those aren’t for celebrities or anything like that, but they’re for this secret food challenge.

To take part in the challenge, ABC News reported that you need to pay $85 plus tax for the massive nachos which include:

Chips

Beef

Pork

Chicken

Cheese

Shredded lettuce

Diced tomatoes

Olives

Banana peppers

Jalapenos

Salsa

Sour cream

Guacamole

You’ll also get some queso sauce and more salsa as sides for you to dip, in case you feel the need. You’ll receive metal plates and checkered napkins instead of the usual paper items which go with most fast food locations anywhere.

Upon ordering the challenge and going to your table, a whole host of Pecos Bill cast members bring the whole plate of nachos to you with cowbells and hollering and all kinds of fun. Let’s not forget that a mini-covered wagon is actually what delivers the Nachos Rio Grande to your table too.

Upon finishing the challenge, you’ll have cast members read you the “Pecos Bill Code of the West,” hand you a certificate of completion, and you’ll even receive fun sheriff badges and cowboy hats. Sure, it may not be an actual eating competition or anything, but it’s really enjoyable and the food is great.

Walt Disney World has a lot of awesome food for you to enjoy such as churros, steaks, Dole Whips, and so much more. Epcot has numerous countries with themed food from around the world. There are so many options out there, but Pecos Bill inside of Magic Kingdom is the only place that will present the Nachos Rio Grande Challenge to you and it takes real eaters to finish it off.

