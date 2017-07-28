Trump Divorce: Palm Beach Socialite Couple Announces That Disagreement Over Trump Is Reason For Their Split

Donald Trump is now being cited as a reason for divorce, at least among one Florida socialite couple.

A law firm representing former Miami Dolphins cheerleader Lynn Aronberg in her divorce from Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg is publicly announcing that the couple’s sharp disagreements over President Trump is the reason for their split. In what was considered an unusual move, the law firm put out a press release giving intimate details of the marital problems and placing some of the blame on the polarizing Trump.

“Dave and Lynn Aronberg Sign Amicable Divorce Settlement Putting an End to What Some Were Calling The Trump Divorce,” the release stated (via the New York Post).

The couple had actually filed for divorce back in March, with the Palm Beach Post reporting that the couple was breaking up less than two years after getting married.

Lynn Aronberg runs an international public relations agency and Dave Aronberg was a former state senator who gained a reputation as the “pill mill czar” for his opposition to the so-called “pill mills” that dispensed prescription painkillers.

The couple actually had some close connections to Donald Trump. Dave Aronberg worked under Florida attorney general Pam Bondi, who gained fame last year when it was discovered she dropped a lawsuit against Trump University after receiving a $25,000 donation from Trump for her 2014 re-election campaign. In April of this year, an ethics board cleared Bondi and Trump of any wrongdoing, Naples Daily News reported.

Politics isn’t only dividing the nation, but tearing apart marriages too, according to one newly-separated couple https://t.co/UrpwPK2JLH — HERSHE (@HersheSquirt) July 28, 2017

The Aronberg couple were also photographed at a swanky New Year’s Eve party at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, where Trump himself was in attendance.

But somewhere along the line, Donald Trump became a wedge in the Aronberg marriage. In the press release issued by Lynn’s law firm, it stated that Lynn is a “staunch Republican and supporter of President Trump” and felt increasingly isolated from her husband, who is a Democrat.

The Trump divorce reportedly ended amicably, with Lynn Aronberg receiving $100,000 worth of benefits as well as rent for her luxury condo in Boca Raton until next summer. Lynn will also receive a new BMW and $40,000 in cash.

This Trump thing is playing out in all sorts of ways…like this divorce. https://t.co/C7IUBYtvFK via @TB_Times — Michael Van Sickler (@mikevansickler) July 27, 2017

This is likely not the only divorce caused by disagreement over Donald Trump. A study from Wakefield Research found that about 10 percent of couples cited political differences as the reason for their split. The number reaches 22 percent for younger millennials, the report added.

[Featured Image by malerapaso/iStock]