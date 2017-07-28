‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 14: Krista Vernoff Joins Betsy Beers, Shonda Rhimes As Showrunner

Grey’s Anatomy Season 14 won’t return until September, but there’s some exciting news about ABC’s award-winning medical drama. Krista Vernoff, who served as the executive producer and head writer for Season 1 to 7, is going to join Betsy Beers and Shonda Rhimes as a showrunner.

Executive producer, writer, and co-showrunner Stacy McKee will handle the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff. The firefighting drama, which will also be set in Seattle, would start at midseason. Rosewood actress Jaina Lee Ortiz will reportedly play the drama’s female lead. Characters in the spinoff would be introduced in a Grey’s Anatomy episodes this fall.

With McKee’s departure, Vernoff stepped back in to handle the medical drama’s current season. Vernoff’s decision to return to the ABC drama did not come as a big shocker since she already teased her return by sharing pictures on Twitter. The pictures revealing that Grey’s Anatomy‘s shooting location is Seattle was one big clue.

Grey’s Anatomy received multiple nominations at the Emmy’s during Vernoff’s years with the drama. After leaving the show in 2011, she produced Private Practice‘s last two seasons and served as the writer and executive producer of Shameless. Vernoff had a big contribution to the lingo in the ABC drama. The first seasons of the medical drama have been considered to be its strongest by longtime followers of Grey’s, and many are looking forward to the material Vernoff will put out.

With Vernoff’s fresh perspective, Season 14 is bound to be an exciting installment. Reports also reveal that Vernoff wrote “Break Down the House,” the two-hour premiere of the upcoming season.

Krista Vernoff is not the only person who will return in Season 14; it has also been confirmed that Dr. Teddy Altman will return. Kim Raver will be a guest star on the show and she will reprise her role as Seattle Grace Mercy West Cardiothoracic Surgery’s former head. Altman was a series regular from Seasons 6 to 8.

During the Season 8 finale, Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) fired her from the hospital so she could pursue her dream job at the United States Army Medical Command. During the Season 13 finale, Dr. Teddy’s name came up, and it would be exciting to see her back in Grey’s.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 14 premiere is slated to air on ABC on September 28 at 9 p.m.

