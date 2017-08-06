‘Dance Moms’: Chloe Lukasiak Might Be The Reason Behind Maddie Ziegler’s Exit From Lifetime Show

Chloe Lukasiak has always been living in the shadows of Maddie Ziegler in Dance Moms, at least that’s what Abby Lee Miller made it look like. But after leaving the hit Lifetimes show in Season 4, the Center Stage: On Pointe star found instant fame and success. Did the positive outcome of Chloe Lukasiak’s career outside the reality dance television series encourage Maddie Ziegler to leave as well?

Even though Abby Lee Miller gave all of her time and praises to Maddie Ziegler, The Book of Henry actress and her younger sister, Mackenzie Ziegler, left Dance Moms to seek better opportunities outside the hit show. Although the 50-year-old dance instructor put Maddie Ziegler’s name on the map, and vice versa, their teacher-student relationship finally ended when the 14-year-old dancer, actress, and model decided to expand her brand outside the reality series.

While Maddie Ziegler’s departure had nothing to do with Chloe Lukasiak’s exit, many wondered if the latter’s success pushed the So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation star to start a solo career as well. Although that makes a lot of sense, that is not the reason why she moved on from the show. Maddie Ziegler and the rest of the Dance Moms girls may be a part of the Abby Lee Dance Company Elite Competition Team, but they are still considered as solo artists.

Meanwhile, Maddie Ziegler became an overnight sensation after being handpicked by Sia to star in her mega-successful “Chandelier” music video. While the former Dance Moms star has always dominated the dance competitions, her multiple team-up with the Australian singer catapulted her to stardom.

At a young age, Maddie Ziegler has already accomplished a lot. But with her talent, hard work, and overflowing opportunities, it is safe to say that the Ballerina voice actress is just starting her career and is not ready to slow down anytime soon.

As for Chloe Lukasiak, the 16-year-old TV personality returned to Dance Moms in Season 7 and she is expected to still be a part of the Lifetime show when Dance Moms Season 7B premieres. However, the teen noted that she is still unsure if she will join Dance Moms Season 8.

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Images]