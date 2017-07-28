Jill Duggar Dillard Dubbed ‘Most Affectionate With Spouse’ By Siblings

Jill Duggar and Derick are always seen being affectionate with one another. From stealing kisses to holding hands, they are Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar 2.0. Earlier this month, they welcomed their second child. The two have been focusing on going from having one child to wrangling two. Jill is recovering from her second c-section with rumors regarding her health circulating. While most of the time the Duggar family makes headlines for their scandals, this time they are doing it for showing their love.

With all of the crazy rules the Duggar family lives by, it isn’t shocking to see some PDA (public displays of affection) happening during filming. Photos are often shared by the family, which depicts the married couples holding hands or kissing. Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have been married since 2014, and by now, it may seem like they are out of the honeymoon phase. According to The Hollywood Gossip, the Duggar siblings believe that Jill and Derick are the ones who openly show affection more than anyone else. Aside from the Dillards, there are four other married couples: Josh and Anna Duggar, Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo, and Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth. Being that they have been married the longest, Counting On viewers were a bit surprised to hear they are the most visual about their love.

3 years ago today I married my best friend! @derickdillard life with you just gets better and better! Y'all, it's worth the wait! #lovemyhubby #anniversary A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jun 21, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT

There is some pressure for Jill Duggar to follow in the footsteps of her mother. She is the second oldest daughter, and the first girl to marry off and start her own family. Jill was part of the molestation scandal with her brother, but overall, it appears she is well-adjusted. Traveling with Derick out of the country has been something that brought them both closer together. The two have come under fire for alleged misuse of donated funds, but nothing has ever been investigated.

Happy wedding time! Congrats @justdand and Deena! We love y'all and were so grateful to be apart of your day! #nephew #ringbearer #bridesmaid #bestman A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Nov 13, 2016 at 6:38pm PST

News of Counting On being renewed was announced earlier this week, and fans are excited to see what is in store. Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard will likely show the birth of their new addition, along with the upcoming wedding planning for Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell. With everything going on, Jill and Derick still manage to knock their siblings and in-laws out of the park with their public displays of affection.

[Featured Image by Jill Duggar/Twitter]