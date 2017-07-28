Miranda Lambert Opens Up In New Interview About Moving On After Divorce

Miranda Lambert has been divorced for a while, but in a new interview, she opened up about how things have been since she was with Blake Shelton. She spoke to Billboard and she isn’t holding back. Everyone knows that her new album, The Weight of these Wings, was all about her split from Blake Shelton, but Miranda says she didn’t want it to be a typical break-up album.

“I walked in with guns blazing. I just knew one thing: I didn’t want a breakup record. I was like, ‘Let’s feel it all.’ I was ready to have the days where I can’t even stand up and the days where I’m celebrating,” she revealed. Her song, “Vice,” only took about five minutes to write. This song was written on the day that the news hit Twitter that Blake and Miranda’s marriage was over.

Miranda Lamber shared that when she released the album, she made the decision to not do a ton of press about it. If you wanted to know what she had to say, it was all on the album right there. She was very open in these songs. Miranda even shared that she may look strong, but that isn’t always the case.

“I’m more known for my fiery personality and my confidence, but that’s not me all the time. I won’t look at things ever again in the same light, because different things in your life bring you to a deeper level with yourself. I won’t take pain for granted anymore,” she said.

Miranda Lambert just bought a house outside of Nashville, and she shared that she likes to just hang out at home and not wear any makeup and play with her dogs. Miranda is just a normal girl who likes to wear her cutoffs. Miranda loves living in Nashville and getting out once again. When she was married to Blake, she lived in Oklahoma and life was a lot different for her at the time.

Another thing that Miranda touched on is the fact that she doesn’t do political music. A lot of country artists have been known for doing that, such as Toby Keith, but Miranda Lambert doesn’t go there. She explained that she doesn’t want to hear that when she goes to a show, so she doesn’t do that to her fans. It always upsets someone who doesn’t agree with you.

Miranda Lambert has obviously moved on since her divorce. She is happy with Anderson East and they are living their life together. Rumors are always flying that they are going to get married or at least engaged, but if they have, the couple hasn’t shared the news yet.

