‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Victor Exposes Christian’s Real Paternity, Nick Devastated By His Dad’s Evil Revenge

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease tense moments are ahead for Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) on the CBS soap opera. Nick thought he could battle his father and win, but Victor (Eric Braeden) will show him that he’s the one calling the shots. The Y&R spoilers stated that Victor warned his son that he is nothing without him.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Victor will make sure Nick struggles financially to make sure he has to come crawling back to him and apologize for going up against him. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nick will try to continue to make his own way without his dad, and will be thankful that he has his son, Christian, and girlfriend, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), in his life.

Of course, this is when Victor may reveal a huge shocker, something that could devastate Nick and shake up his relationship with Chelsea. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Victor may decide it’s time to reveal that Christian isn’t his son after all; he belongs to his “dead” brother, Adam.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Victor may decide to expose Chelsea and drive her away from Nick. It’s likely that he will tell Nick that Chelsea knew Christian’s paternity and never said a word to him. He will feel betrayed that Chelsea claimed to care about him, but decided to leave this juicy tidbit away from him. It could break the happy couple apart.

Chelsea is reminded of her past today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/meqnTsKTiC — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) July 27, 2017

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Victor could use the fact that Nick values his relationship with Chelsea and knows if he knew she hid the truth from him, he would unravel. While Nick could push back and expose Victor’s dirty deeds with Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson), in doing that, he would have to admit he deceived Chelsea by not disclosing his father’s partnership with Chloe and how it led to Adam’s death.

According to the Young and the Restless spoilers, the problem is that Nick would have a hard time proving that Victor brought Chloe to Genoa City to frame Adam. In typical Victor fashion, he likely erased any evidence linking him to Chloe and Adam’s death.

Nick is coming in hot to confront Hilary today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/mVu1Rl4YmI — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) July 25, 2017

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victor may have the upper hand in this battle. When Adam returns to Genoa City, he could bring him into the Newman battle, making it impossible for Nick to fight back. Will Adam want custody of Christian when he returns? How will he feel about Nick and Chelsea’s relationship? Does Nick deserve Victor’s wrath in the coming weeks?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]