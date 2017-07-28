Kristy Manzanares Facebook Photos, Videos: Kenneth Manzanares Said Wife, 39, ‘Would Not Stop Laughing At Me.’

Photos and videos of Kenneth and Kristy Manzanares from Facebook can be seen throughout this article. One photo that was uploaded to Kristy’s Facebook account “about a year ago,” according to Facebook, shows comments directed at the man in the photo, calling “Kenny” a “bada**,” as he is shown in a wrestling hoodie. The woman wears a Vikings red sweater resembling a cheerleading outfit. Manzanares is also featured in the real estate video below, titled “2017 Path to Parade: Brian Geer Development; Kristy Manzanares.” Uploaded to the Facebook page of St. George Area Parade of Homes on February 15, the Facebook video has swelled to nearly 4,000 views in the wake of Kristy’s tragic death.

The 39-year-old mother of three now has a Facebook page given to those who have lost their lives, and provides the following message for those who visit Kristy’s page.

“Remembering Kristy Manzanares: We hope people who love Kristy will find comfort in visiting her profile to remember and celebrate her life.”

As reported by Heavy, Kristy’s husband, Kenneth Manzanares, is being accused of killing Kristy as they sailed with their children aboard the Emerald Princess Cruise ship, en route to Alaska. Kenneth was arrested and the Utah man was charged with Kristy’s death, which occurred on July 25, aboard the Emerald Princess.

According to Heavy, a witness asked Manzanares what happened after Kristy was discovered dead, amid much blood. Kenneth reportedly told the witness that Kristy would not stop laughing at him. Another passenger reportedly saw Manzanares dragging his wife’s body by the ankles toward the deck, but Kenneth was prevented from doing so. Manzanares reportedly said his life was over after he was arrested for Kristy’s murder. Now Kristy’s Facebook page is being viewed by Facebook users trying to uncover clues as to how such a tragic end was reached.

Other Facebook photos of Kristy and her three daughters feature Manzanares calling her girls “beasts,” and getting plenty of compliments from her Facebook friends. Manzanares wrote on Facebook that Kristy and her girls had been too busy enjoying one another to take photos.

Some of those same Facebook photos on Manzanares’ Facebook page are getting the tearful, crying emoji Facebook reactions in the wake of Kristy’s death.

Kristy can be seen with the colors of the French flag in other Facebook photos like the one above. With nearly 1,000 Facebook friends, Kristy’s Facebook page does not readily show “Married to Kenneth Manzanares” – at least not the public view of the Facebook account. Many of the photos posted to Kristy’s Facebook page appear to feature Kristy and her daughters, and not many public photos of Kristy and Kenneth, save for the above throwback Facebook photo. A search for “Kenneth Manzanares” and “Kenny Manzanares” of Utah did not readily result in Manzanares’ Facebook account. No comments from Kenneth Manzanares showed up on Kristy’s Facebook photos that could be readily found.

One photo on Manzanares’ Facebook page featured the City Creek Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, uploaded on December 22, 2015. Eerily, Kristy called the place one she loved, because the shopping was “to die for.” She also explained that her husband Kenneth had a work party to attend.

“Kenny had a work party so it was a quick overnight trip. Salt Lake is such a beautiful City, especially during the holidays with the snow in the mountains and all the lights. Merry Christmas to you!”

