Larry David and Bernie Sanders Are Actually Related

It’s hard to fathom, but comedian and successful show writer Larry David and former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders are actually related. The two were connected as David did some well-renowned impressions on Saturday Night Live of the senator that had all of America cracking up.
The way that this was discovered was when David participated in an episode of “Finding Your Roots” which is on PBS.
The two unmistakably look alike and with a little make up it just works perfectly.
David is most well-known for his role as a co-creator of the hit show Senfield and also his own show that he starts in, Curb Your Enthusiasm. The show will return in the fall after a six-year hiatus.
Sanders obviously did not win the primary as Hillary Clinton took the nomination and eventually lost to the current president, Donald Trump.
“I love Bernie, yes,” David said. “I love Bernie.”
It is reported that David does not exactly remember the exact relation, but something like a third cousin.
There are some murmurings that Sanders will try and run again for president in 2020, but he will be closing in on 80-years-old. The oldest president entering office is actually our current president who stepped into the oval at the age of 70 years, 220 days.
However, another Sanders run would mean more impressions from David, which is something that everyone can be happy about in a political climate that is so divisive. It’s still up in the air if a challenge for the White House would happen again for Sanders.
In 2017, there are easy ways to learn more about ancestry. Ancestry.com or AncestryDNA.com will send a tool kit where one can actually send a sample and learn more about their own history. This is something that’s never been possible since modern technology came to the forefront.
All over the world, just like Larry David, individuals are finding out their true heritage. PBS is doing a series with famous people to see more about their roots.
While the two are not quite the same person, Larry David and Bernie Sanders certainly do resemble each other. It’s quite thrilling that the two are actually related, and it makes everyone wonder who they may be related to as well.
[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]